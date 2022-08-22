What Tyler Huntley Credits for His 'Masterful' Preseason Play

Just about the only unsuccessful play Tyler Huntley ran Sunday night in Arizona was when he tried to get the Cardinals to jump offsides in a fourth-and-short situation.

Huntley tried about every fake "hike" call in the book before jogging off the field laughing when the Cardinals didn't bite.

Huntley has been on fire this preseason, showing the Ravens and the rest of league his value as a top-flight backup in Baltimore who could be a starter elsewhere.

Huntley was 13-of-14 for 129 yards and a touchdown in the first half Sunday night against the Cardinals. He's had just three incompletions in the first two preseason games, going 29-for-32 for 238 yards and two touchdowns overall.

After the second preseason game, Harbaugh said Huntley played "masterfully." Asked what Huntley has improved on specifically since last year, Harbaugh couldn't point to one thing.

"You have to improve across the board," he said. "The timing, the precision is really continuing to go on a trajectory that you want to see. We've seen that in both preseason games. The way that he's operating the offense, communication has been really good. He's getting out and scrambling and making plays with his feet and keeping the defense honest that way."