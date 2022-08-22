What Tyler Huntley Credits for His 'Masterful' Preseason Play

Aug 22, 2022 at 02:07 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082222-Huntley
Rick Scuteri/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

Just about the only unsuccessful play Tyler Huntley ran Sunday night in Arizona was when he tried to get the Cardinals to jump offsides in a fourth-and-short situation.

Huntley tried about every fake "hike" call in the book before jogging off the field laughing when the Cardinals didn't bite.

Huntley has been on fire this preseason, showing the Ravens and the rest of league his value as a top-flight backup in Baltimore who could be a starter elsewhere.

Huntley was 13-of-14 for 129 yards and a touchdown in the first half Sunday night against the Cardinals. He's had just three incompletions in the first two preseason games, going 29-for-32 for 238 yards and two touchdowns overall.

After the second preseason game, Harbaugh said Huntley played "masterfully." Asked what Huntley has improved on specifically since last year, Harbaugh couldn't point to one thing.

"You have to improve across the board," he said. "The timing, the precision is really continuing to go on a trajectory that you want to see. We've seen that in both preseason games. The way that he's operating the offense, communication has been really good. He's getting out and scrambling and making plays with his feet and keeping the defense honest that way."

On the Ravens' opening drive, Huntley stepped up in the pocket to elude an outside rush, then extended the play by rolling to his right before finding a wide-open Makai Polk for a 19-yard gain on third-and-15.

Huntley led a touchdown drive on his final full series before the end of the half, linking up with rookie tight end Isaiah Likely four times and capped by an 8-yard touchdown rip between three defenders.

Making plays is nothing new for Huntley. When he took over for Lamar Jackson down the stretch last season, Huntley kept the Ravens in every game despite heavy injuries around him. Huntley scored five touchdowns (including two on the ground) to four interceptions.

This year, Huntley looks more poised and decisive under center.

"I think the experience definitely plays a part in it," he said. "Just going on my third year, I've seen a couple different defenses, and I've got a great feel for the offense right now, and I'm just taking what the defense gives me, and it's continuing to work time after time. So, I'll just continue to build on that."

Asked what he wants to prove this preseason, Huntley said, "I'll just say I just want to continue to show that I can play great quarterback play."

Huntley's strong preseason, coupled with what he showed last season, has some pundits wondering whether teams will reach out to the Ravens with trade offers.

With Jackson sitting out the first two games of the Ravens' preseason, and potentially the third as well, Baltimore's 22-game preseason winning streak rides on Huntley's shoulders to some extent. He said "it means a lot to us" and that they're trying to win every time they take the field.

"He's a competitor," Harbaugh said. "You love all the things about him, but probably that the most."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Jacoby Brissett Prepares to Hold Down the Fort for Browns

Rookie Kenny Pickett is impressive again for Steelers. Joe Burrow supports Jessie Bates in his contract dispute.

news

Late for Work 8/22: Rookie Class Praise, Led By Isaiah Likely-Darren Waller Comparison

Josh Ross could be the next UDFA linebacker to ascend the ranks in Baltimore. Tyler Huntley deemed a worthy NFL starter once again. ESPN ranks QBs by traits, and Lamar Jackson makes half the top 10 lists.

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens Preseason Win in Arizona

Led by Isaiah Likely, Baltimore's rookie class put on a show on national TV. Tyler Huntley is showing he could start on many other teams. Travis Jones' injury was a bummer, but the defensive line has depth.

news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Cardinals, Preseason 2

Isaiah Likely and Tyler Huntley had big nights, but several Ravens defensive players made key plays as well.

news

Isaiah Likely Shows Out on National Television

With 100 yards receiving on eight catches, Isaiah Likely showed a national television audience what the Ravens have seen since the talented tight end was drafted.

news

Travis Jones Suffers Hyperextended Knee in Arizona

Rookie third-round draft pick Travis Jones will be out for the rest of the preseason, but not an extended period of time.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

After winning their preseason opener, the Ravens will look to extend their 21-game preseason winning streak Sunday night in a nationally televised game against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cardinals Preseason 2

The Ravens and Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET for a nationally-televised FOX preseason game.

news

50 Words Or Less: Answering the Biggest Training Camp Questions

With training camp technically over, it's time to take stock of where the team stands.

news

Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

The veteran wide receiver adds experience and more depth to the roster competition.

news

Ravens See Benefits of Bonding in Arizona

During a four-day trip to Arizona, the Ravens are forging relationships that will be important once the regular season begins.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising