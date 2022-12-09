News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Played With Flu Against Broncos 

With Lamar Jackson (knee) missing his third straight practice Friday, Tyler Huntley is expected to start against the Steelers in Week 14.
Huntley's had plenty of time to prepare this week, unlike the Broncos game in Week 13 when he only had a few warmup tosses before entering the game cold following Jackson's injury. To make matters worse for Huntley, he wasn't feeling well and had not eaten.
"I think I had gotten a little case of the flu," Huntley said. "I was driving over to the stadium, and I was just sweating and stuff. I had eaten nothing all day, so I was feeling down. When I saw 'L' (Jackson) go down, I was like, 'Dang, out of all days.'''
Huntley delivered despite the circumstances, leading the Ravens on a 91-yard touchdown drive on their final possession to win the game. But throughout the day he was thinking about eating. Director of Sports Nutrition Sarah Synder tried to help.
"She tried to give me a hot dog at halftime, and I couldn't even eat it; I just a had a little bite, because my appetite was gone," Huntley said. "So, I was just out there [with] a headache and balling."
Huntley said he felt 100 percent on Friday and he's looking forward to making his first start in Pittsburgh. He faced the Steelers during an overtime loss in last year's regular-season finale, but Huntley is an even better quarterback now. He and Jackson have spoken to each other frequently reviewing the game plan for Sunday.
"When he's (Jackson) not in treatment, he's in meetings, he can see the play," Huntley said. "I'm not going to lie, whenever we come back in the building and he's in the training room or something, I've already stopped by and we're already talking. We're always talking. That's my boy. He's probably going to call me by the time we get out of here and go home."
John Harbaugh-Mike Tomlin Rivalry Reaches Historic Milestone
For the past 15 seasons, the Ravens-Steelers rivalry has featured the same head coaches – John Harbaugh of the Ravens and Mike Tomlin of the Steelers. Tomlin began with the Steelers in 2007, one year before Harbaugh joined the Ravens, and the longevity of their rivalry has reached historic levels.
Harbaugh and Tomlin will meet for the 25th time during the regular season on Sunday, setting the NFL record for most regular-season meetings between two coaches in the Super Bowl era. Tomlin and former Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis faced each other 24 times, as did Hall of Fame coaches Sid Gilman and Hank Stram.
Curly Lambeau and George Halas met head-to-head from 1921-1949.
It's rare to see two coaches in the same division have the extended run that Harbaugh and Tomlin have enjoyed. The stakes are high when the two Super Bowl-winning coaches meet, but Harbaugh sees significance in having a long history with a rival he holds in high regard.
"Yes, it's pretty great," Harbaugh said. "[I have] a lot of respect for Mike obviously, a lot of respect for the Steelers, the Rooney family, really everything. To be a part of that is definitely a privilege. It's definitely something that is very meaningful. It's not on our minds right now at all, but it's in the back of our minds I guess you'd say."
Ryan Osborn Will Finish the Season Before Leaving for Charlotte
Ravens Defensive Assistant Ryan Osborn will remain with the Ravens until the season ends, before leaving to become defensive coordinator at Charlotte next season.
This is Osborn's first season on Harbaugh's staff, working closely with the outside linebackers and defensive linemen. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Osborn worked together on Michigan's staff in 2021.
Harbaugh confirmed that Osborn would finish out the season with Baltimore.
"He'll probably have some late nights I would assume, but he's going to be with us through the season," Harbaugh said.