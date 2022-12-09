News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Played With Flu Against Broncos 

With Lamar Jackson (knee) missing his third straight practice Friday, Tyler Huntley is expected to start against the Steelers in Week 14.

Huntley's had plenty of time to prepare this week, unlike the Broncos game in Week 13 when he only had a few warmup tosses before entering the game cold following Jackson's injury. To make matters worse for Huntley, he wasn't feeling well and had not eaten.

"I think I had gotten a little case of the flu," Huntley said. "I was driving over to the stadium, and I was just sweating and stuff. I had eaten nothing all day, so I was feeling down. When I saw 'L' (Jackson) go down, I was like, 'Dang, out of all days.'''

Huntley delivered despite the circumstances, leading the Ravens on a 91-yard touchdown drive on their final possession to win the game. But throughout the day he was thinking about eating. Director of Sports Nutrition Sarah Synder tried to help.

"She tried to give me a hot dog at halftime, and I couldn't even eat it; I just a had a little bite, because my appetite was gone," Huntley said. "So, I was just out there [with] a headache and balling."

Huntley said he felt 100 percent on Friday and he's looking forward to making his first start in Pittsburgh. He faced the Steelers during an overtime loss in last year's regular-season finale, but Huntley is an even better quarterback now. He and Jackson have spoken to each other frequently reviewing the game plan for Sunday.