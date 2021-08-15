Tyler Huntley Shows Resiliency Leading Comeback Victory

Huntley's work on the game-winning drive was more impressive because he bounced back from a big mistake on the previous series. After leading Baltimore into the red zone, Huntley scrambled out of the pocket, looking for room to run along the sideline, but he didn't get down before taking a big hit from Saints safety Eric Burrell. The ball popped loose from Huntley's hands and the Saints recovered the fumble, killing a potential go-ahead drive.

"I've got to get down low a bit quicker," Huntley said.

But on the next drive, Huntley made up for it. As an undrafted rookie from Utah last year, Huntley didn't have a preseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he values the live game action he's getting. He believes the experience is making him a better player.

"[I'm] just taking the reps one play at a time, just trying to [get us] better opportunities of scoring," Huntley said. "Playing the game of football, the more reps you get, the more you feel comfortable. I feel like all the training camp reps [and] this little half, it's just building on our camaraderie."

In addition to having a strong throwing arm, Huntley's ability to improvise is an attribute that's not possessed by all quarterbacks. The Ravens struggled to get going offensively for much of the first half, but Huntley's mobility got things moving in the second.

"However we're going to get the first down, that's how we're going to get it," Huntley said. "That's my focus. So, if it's me running, me throwing, me punting it,we're going to get a first down."

Huntley appreciated his teammates' reaction on the sideline after his touchdown run. Playing a preseason game in front of fans at M&T Bank Stadium was a welcome atmosphere after the grind of training camp practices. Meanwhile, the performance gave Huntley something to build on moving forward.