Tyler Linderbaum Pancakes Concerns About His Size

Linderbaum's background as a high school wrestler helps with the body control, leverage and physicality. In the trenches, anything goes, and Linderbaum will turn his supposed disadvantages into advantages and maximize his strengths.

Linderbaum posted a 53-10 career record as a wrestler with 41 pins as a junior, finishing fifth in the state tournament in the 285-pound heavyweight division. In high school, he squared off with now Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who stands in at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, and defeated his future Iowa teammate at the 2017 Class 2A regionals.

"I think wrestling is one of the toughest sports you can do. It's you against another guy," Linderbaum said. "It's not like any other sport where you have teammates [and] you can kind of rely on them. You go out there, it's either you win or you lose, and everyone knows if you get your butt kicked or if you don't get your butt kicked. So, that's what you've got to love about wrestling.