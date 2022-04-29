Tyler Linderbaum Wants to Be the Next Marshal Yanda

Apr 29, 2022 at 06:01 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042922-Yanda-Linderbaum
Shawn Hubbard/Charlie Neibergall/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
Left: Former G Marshal Yanda. Right: C Tyler Linderbaum

The last time the Ravens took an offensive lineman out of Iowa, it turned out to be a pretty good pick.

Marshal Yanda went from a third-round pick in 2007 to an eight-time Pro Bowler and one of the most revered players in Ravens history.

Now Tyler Linderbaum, the center the Ravens picked at No. 25 overall Thursday night, will try to become the next Hawkeye Baltimore falls in love with.

Linderbaum also played for Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, who previously worked for three years as an offensive line coach and other duties in Baltimore (1996-1998).

"We've had two Hawkeyes that were very successful here. I'm just trying to get on the same path as them," Linderbaum said.

Linderbaum has trained with Yanda, as the former Ravens guard would go home and work out at his old college during offseasons. A renowned warrior who coined the phrase "embrace the grind," Yanda displayed what it took to reach his level.

"Just seeing his work ethic as a young guy, that's a guy you want to be like. He's an All-Pro offensive lineman and that's someone you want to be," Linderbaum said.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked if the Ravens spoke to Yanda to get information about Linderbaum. Turns out, Yanda came to Baltimore instead.

"When he visited, he was volunteering information," Harbaugh said. "He couldn't talk enough about him – his guy."

Related Content

news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Explains His Trade Request

Baltimore's first-round draft pick in 2019 says he loves his former Ravens teammates, but 'the system wasn't for me.'

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Ravens Picks

An edge rusher from San Diego State and a defensive lineman from Connecticut are among the choices pundits predict for the Ravens with picks No. 45 and No. 76.

news

What Mink Thinks: Eric DeCosta Went Bargain Shopping And Found Gems

The Ravens got a top-five talent at No. 14, then dealt their leading wide receiver to get another first-round pick and take the top center.

news

Ravens Confident Tyler Linderbaum Fits 'Any Scheme'

The Ravens are confident Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has the size and ability to stabilize their offensive line in the middle.

news

Kyle Hamilton Says 'I Fell to the Right Team'

The Ravens landed Kyle Hamilton at No. 14, a versatile safety who was widely expected to be a top-10 pick.

news

Eric DeCosta Explains Draft Trade of Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown requested a trade after the season ended and Baltimore worked out a pre-draft deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Linderbaum

The top center in the draft worked out with Ravens legend Marshal Yanda and wants to prove he's big enough to anchor any offensive line.

news

Ravens Trade Wide Receiver Marquise Brown to Cardinals

The Ravens dealt wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for pick No. 23 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with who the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas.

news

Five Things to Know About Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is a versatile, playmaking safety who had eight interceptions during his career at Notre Dame.

news

Five Factors That Will Influence Ravens' First Pick

Quarterbacks and wide receivers are the two positions to watch. How far could a couple top defenders with question marks slide? Does Kyle Hamilton fall into the Ravens' lap?

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising