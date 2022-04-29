Tyler Linderbaum Wants to Be the Next Marshal Yanda

The last time the Ravens took an offensive lineman out of Iowa, it turned out to be a pretty good pick.

Marshal Yanda went from a third-round pick in 2007 to an eight-time Pro Bowler and one of the most revered players in Ravens history.

Now Tyler Linderbaum, the center the Ravens picked at No. 25 overall Thursday night, will try to become the next Hawkeye Baltimore falls in love with.

Linderbaum also played for Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, who previously worked for three years as an offensive line coach and other duties in Baltimore (1996-1998).

"We've had two Hawkeyes that were very successful here. I'm just trying to get on the same path as them," Linderbaum said.

Linderbaum has trained with Yanda, as the former Ravens guard would go home and work out at his old college during offseasons. A renowned warrior who coined the phrase "embrace the grind," Yanda displayed what it took to reach his level.

"Just seeing his work ethic as a young guy, that's a guy you want to be like. He's an All-Pro offensive lineman and that's someone you want to be," Linderbaum said.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked if the Ravens spoke to Yanda to get information about Linderbaum. Turns out, Yanda came to Baltimore instead.