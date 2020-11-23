Tyre Phillips Designated to Return to Practice, Ravens Add Another Tight End

Nov 23, 2020 at 04:02 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112320-Phillips-Tomlinson
Shawn Hubbard/Bill Kostroun/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
Left: G Tyre Phillips; Right: Ravens New TE Eric Tomlinson

Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips, who has missed the last three games on injured reserve (ankle), has been designated to return to practice. 

Phillips started six of the first seven games after winning the job during training camp. The third-round pick from Mississippi State suffered his ankle injury Nov. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been out of action since.

The Ravens' offensive line depth has been tested by the season-ending ankle injury to All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and by Phillips' absence. Baltimore used its fifth different starting offensive line combination during Sunday's overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, with Ben Powers making his first start at right guard. Patrick Mekari, who was the starting center against Tennessee, has also started at right guard.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he thought Mekari and Powers played well, but he isn't going to be announcing the Ravens' starting offensive line moving forward.

In another move, the Ravens signed veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad. Tomlinson has made 17 career catches and has spent time with six different NFL teams. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Texas El Paso and he was most recently with the New York Giants, who waived him Nov. 13.

