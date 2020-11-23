Tyre Phillips Designated to Return to Practice, Ravens Add Another Tight End

Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips, who has missed the last three games on injured reserve (ankle), has been designated to return to practice.

Phillips started six of the first seven games after winning the job during training camp. The third-round pick from Mississippi State suffered his ankle injury Nov. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been out of action since.

The Ravens' offensive line depth has been tested by the season-ending ankle injury to All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and by Phillips' absence. Baltimore used its fifth different starting offensive line combination during Sunday's overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, with Ben Powers making his first start at right guard. Patrick Mekari, who was the starting center against Tennessee, has also started at right guard.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he thought Mekari and Powers played well, but he isn't going to be announcing the Ravens' starting offensive line moving forward.