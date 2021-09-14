Tyre Phillips Placed on Injured Reserve 

Sep 14, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091421-Tyre-Update
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Tyre Phillips

Tyre Phillips, who opened the season as the starting left guard, has been placed on the injured list after being carted off the field during the first half Monday night.

Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on the severity of Phillips injury after the game. By going on IR, Phillips will be required to miss at least three games.

Phillips' versatility as both a guard and swing tackle makes him a valuable member of the offensive front.

Third-year lineman Ben Powers replaced Phillips at left guard during Monday's 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Phillips' injury could also mean a larger role for rookie Ben Cleveland, who was a healthy scratch Monday after competing with Powers and Phillips for the starting job this summer.

Losing Phillips is another challenge for an offensive line that had difficulty keeping the Raiders pass rush away from Lamar Jackson. The Raiders had seven quarterback hits, sacked Jackson three times and forced him to fumble twice.

Baltimore has a short week of practice leading into Sunday night's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have one of the NFL's premier interior pass rushers in Chris Jones. The veteran defensive lineman sacked Baker Mayfield twice during Kansas City's victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and Jones has 34 sacks over the previous three seasons.

The Ravens now have 14 players on injured reserve, which is by far the most in the league. Dallas (12) is the only team with more than nine.

Baltimore also released running back Trenton Cannon, who played nine offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the season opener.

