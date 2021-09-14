Tyre Phillips Carted Off With Injury in Opener

The Ravens' injury woes just won't go away, as starting left guard Tyre Phillips was carted off the field in the first half of Monday's season-opener in Las Vegas.

Phillips has been ruled doubtful to return.

The second-year blocker got tangled up in the mess of bodies on a third-down run by Ty'Son Williams and crumpled to the turf grabbing his left knee.

Phillips won the starting left guard job this summer, beating out Ben Powers and rookie third-round pick Ben Cleveland. Powers immediately took over for Phillips. Cleveland was a healthy scratch.

The Ravens are already dealing with the season-ending injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Their offensive line still helped pave the way for a 35-yard touchdown run by Williams for the Ravens' first touchdown of the year.