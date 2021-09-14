Tyre Phillips Carted Off With Injury in Opener

Sep 13, 2021 at 09:51 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091321-Tyre-Phillips
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Tyre Phillips

The Ravens' injury woes just won't go away, as starting left guard Tyre Phillips was carted off the field in the first half of Monday's season-opener in Las Vegas.

Phillips has been ruled doubtful to return.

The second-year blocker got tangled up in the mess of bodies on a third-down run by Ty'Son Williams and crumpled to the turf grabbing his left knee.

Phillips won the starting left guard job this summer, beating out Ben Powers and rookie third-round pick Ben Cleveland. Powers immediately took over for Phillips. Cleveland was a healthy scratch.

The Ravens are already dealing with the season-ending injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Their offensive line still helped pave the way for a 35-yard touchdown run by Williams for the Ravens' first touchdown of the year.

However, the potential loss of the big-bodied and heavy-handed Phillips for any period of time will be another obstacle to overcome.

