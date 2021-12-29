Tyus Bowser Comes Off Reserve/COVID-19 List After One Day

The Ravens got one of their top defenders back Wednesday as Tyus Bowser was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after spending just one day on it.

Bowser leads the Ravens with six sacks and is one of their most versatile players given his prowess in coverage. If he were not available, or returned later in the week, Baltimore likely would have had to tweak its gameplan for the Rams. Bowser has played more than 90% of the defensive snaps in four of the Ravens' last five games.