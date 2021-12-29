Tyus Bowser Comes Off Reserve/COVID-19 List After One Day

Dec 29, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122921-Tyus
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser

The Ravens got one of their top defenders back Wednesday as Tyus Bowser was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after spending just one day on it.

Bowser leads the Ravens with six sacks and is one of their most versatile players given his prowess in coverage. If he were not available, or returned later in the week, Baltimore likely would have had to tweak its gameplan for the Rams. Bowser has played more than 90% of the defensive snaps in four of the Ravens' last five games.

The Ravens also got fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston, safety Geno Stone and inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch back off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore's list has shrunk to three players on the 53-man roster: quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and tight end Josh Oliver.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

Do the Ravens deserve a playoff spot? Why has the offense been completing more short throws with the backup QBs? Who will step up with COVID players out?
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice Wednesday

The Ravens' star quarterback could return this week against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Justin Houston, Three Others Activated From COVID-19 List

Chris Board, Geno Stone and Kristian Welch have also been activated from the COVID-19 list as the Ravens defense gains reinforcements.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens on Cusp of Dropping Out of Top 20

Baltimore (8-7) dropped to No. 19 in both NFL.com and Bleacher Report's rankings. The Ravens' highest ranking is No. 14 (ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports).
news

Late for Work 12/29: If Ravens Get Healthier, Playoff Berth Is Within Reach

The Rams' passing attack presents another daunting challenge for the secondary. Mark Andrews is the obvious choice for the Ravens' non-quarterback MVP. Would Arkansas nose tackle be a good fit for the Ravens?
news

John Harbaugh Reflects on Passing of John Madden, Won't Ever Delete His Texts

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh had a close relationship and great admiration for John Madden, an NFL icon who passed away Tuesday at age 85.
news

Tyus Bowser Placed on COVID-19 List, Chris Westry Is Activated 

Quarterback Kenji Behar has been terminated from the practice squad, an indication that Lamar Jackson and/or Tyler Huntley could return against the Los Angeles Rams,
news

Eisenberg: I'm Giving Wink Martindale a Pass

The Ravens' defensive rankings seem like someone's idea of a practical joke. But factors Wink Martindale didn't control have had a lot to do with those numbers.
news

Analyzing the AFC Playoff Picture, Week 17

Here's how the Ravens' playoff foes are looking with two games left in the regular season.
news

Late for Work 12/28: Injuries Not Sole Factor in Defense Being Blasted By Bengals

Patrick Queen continues to flash his play-making ability. The Ravens again are outside the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore selects a cornerback in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says 'We'll See' If Lamar Jackson Practices Wednesday

A decision on whether Anthony Averett can play with his rib injury will be made later in the week. James Urban gets props for his preparation of Ravens quarterbacks. Young wide receivers James Proche II, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace stepped forward against the Bengals. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising