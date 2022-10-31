News & Notes: Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to Be Activated

Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be part of the action when the Ravens return to practice Wednesday.

Both outside linebackers will be activated this week according to Head Coach John Harbaugh, and there's a strong possibility Bowser will play on Monday Night Football against the Saints.

"They'll both be activated and available. We'll see what happens," Harbaugh said.

"I think Tyus will be ready to play, for sure. It really kind of comes back to Tyus saying, 'I'm going.' He wants to be mentally ready to go. He has targeted this game, so we'll see. I'm kind of counting on him, to be honest with you."

It would be Bowser's first game this season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 season finale in January. He led the Ravens in sacks (7.0) in 2021 and had his best all-around season with 59 tackles and 15 quarterback hits. The return of Bowser would add even more clout to Baltimore's pass rush which has been strong in recent weeks, led by Justin Houston who has six sacks.

Ojabo was the Ravens' second-round pick and was a projected first-rounder until he tore his Achilles at his Pro Day in March. Ojabo played for Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan last year, but Harbaugh wants to evaluate practice during the week before deciding if Ojabo will play against the Saints.

"We'll see where he's at with it in terms of being ready," Harbaugh said. "He's a rookie, but he would also be possible as far as playing in the game.

"We've got to get him out there to practice more and see what he looks like. He hasn't really been in any team period yet. We've got to take a look at the team period, look at how much he knows of the defense."

Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Injuries Still Appear to Be Minor

Neither All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) nor running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) were able to finish Thursday Night Football against the Buccaneers, but Harbaugh said both could play against the Saints.

"Gus has a hamstring so he'll be day-to-day probably," Harbaugh said. "We'll see about the Monday night game, he'll have a chance. It's a mild hamstring. We'll see how it goes."

Andrews is Baltimore's leading pass-catcher with 42 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns. He has been extremely durable, only missing three games in his five-year career.

"Andrews still looks like it's not a major thing," Harbaugh said. "It's something that he's dealing with like a lot of guys do, but I think he'll be okay."

Tyler Linderbaum Continues His Impressive Transition to NFL

First-round pick Tyler Linderbaum has been Baltimore's starting center since Week 1 and has taken his game to another level recently. In the Ravens' Week 8 victory over the Buccaneers, Linderbaum was dominant at times, making pancake blocks and driving linebackers well off the line of scrimmage. As a rookie matched up against Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea, Linderbaum may have had his best game.

"He's going up against one of the best nose guards in football," Harbaugh said. "All the snaps were right there. All the stuff Lamar (Jackson) was doing with the ballhandling, those snaps were right there with a really good nose guard lined up over him."

Linderbaum was the draft's smallest center and entered the league determined to silence skeptics who wondered how he would perform at the game's highest level. The Ravens are loving what they're seeing.

"It's the stuff that you saw in college and you always ask yourself, 'Is this going to transfer to the NFL?'" Harbaugh said. "That's the game of the draft, the evaluation part of it. I would say, 'So far, so good.' He's transferring very well to the NFL."

