News & Notes: Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to Be Activated

Oct 31, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

103122-Ojabo-Bowser
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) OLBs David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser

Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be part of the action when the Ravens return to practice Wednesday.

Both outside linebackers will be activated this week according to Head Coach John Harbaugh, and there's a strong possibility Bowser will play on Monday Night Football against the Saints.

"They'll both be activated and available. We'll see what happens," Harbaugh said.

"I think Tyus will be ready to play, for sure. It really kind of comes back to Tyus saying, 'I'm going.' He wants to be mentally ready to go. He has targeted this game, so we'll see. I'm kind of counting on him, to be honest with you."

It would be Bowser's first game this season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 season finale in January. He led the Ravens in sacks (7.0) in 2021 and had his best all-around season with 59 tackles and 15 quarterback hits. The return of Bowser would add even more clout to Baltimore's pass rush which has been strong in recent weeks, led by Justin Houston who has six sacks.

Ojabo was the Ravens' second-round pick and was a projected first-rounder until he tore his Achilles at his Pro Day in March. Ojabo played for Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald at Michigan last year, but Harbaugh wants to evaluate practice during the week before deciding if Ojabo will play against the Saints.

"We'll see where he's at with it in terms of being ready," Harbaugh said. "He's a rookie, but he would also be possible as far as playing in the game.

"We've got to get him out there to practice more and see what he looks like. He hasn't really been in any team period yet. We've got to take a look at the team period, look at how much he knows of the defense."

Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Injuries Still Appear to Be Minor

Neither All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) nor running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) were able to finish Thursday Night Football against the Buccaneers, but Harbaugh said both could play against the Saints.

"Gus has a hamstring so he'll be day-to-day probably," Harbaugh said. "We'll see about the Monday night game, he'll have a chance. It's a mild hamstring. We'll see how it goes."

Andrews is Baltimore's leading pass-catcher with 42 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns. He has been extremely durable, only missing three games in his five-year career.

"Andrews still looks like it's not a major thing," Harbaugh said. "It's something that he's dealing with like a lot of guys do, but I think he'll be okay."

Tyler Linderbaum Continues His Impressive Transition to NFL

First-round pick Tyler Linderbaum has been Baltimore's starting center since Week 1 and has taken his game to another level recently. In the Ravens' Week 8 victory over the Buccaneers, Linderbaum was dominant at times, making pancake blocks and driving linebackers well off the line of scrimmage. As a rookie matched up against Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea, Linderbaum may have had his best game.

"He's going up against one of the best nose guards in football," Harbaugh said. "All the snaps were right there. All the stuff Lamar (Jackson) was doing with the ballhandling, those snaps were right there with a really good nose guard lined up over him."

Linderbaum was the draft's smallest center and entered the league determined to silence skeptics who wondered how he would perform at the game's highest level. The Ravens are loving what they're seeing.

"It's the stuff that you saw in college and you always ask yourself, 'Is this going to transfer to the NFL?'" Harbaugh said. "That's the game of the draft, the evaluation part of it. I would say, 'So far, so good.' He's transferring very well to the NFL."

John Harbaugh on Trade Possibilities

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday and ESPN's Adam Schefter and others reported Monday that the Ravens had traded for Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Wants to Showcase His Talent vs. Former Bucs

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has a tough matchup against Vita Vea. Patrick Queen looks forward to facing fellow LSU product Leonard Fournette. John Harbaugh has schooled his parents on how to watch Thursday night's game on Amazon Prime.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Appreciates Respect He Gets From Tom Brady

Lamar Jackson does hip wiggle to show he's feeling no pain. Kyle Hamilton takes a 'big step' with his performance against the Browns. Red zone improvement is the biggest offensive change that Jackson wants to see.

news

News & Notes: Reunion and Gameday for Josh Bynes, Justin Tucker

The Ravens are factoring upcoming Thursday Night Football into this week's roster decisions. Rashod Bateman is glad to have DeSean Jackson.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards 'Is Looking Really Good'

Marlon Humphrey explains his cryptic tweet. Ben Powers is quietly having a strong season. Mike Macdonald says the No. 3 corner is an open competition.

news

News & Notes: DeSean Jackson 'I've Been Keeping My Eye on Lamar'

Lamar Jackson discusses how the Ravens can improve their mindset when it comes to finishing games. Justin Madubuike is taking his game to the next level. John Harbaugh maintains high expectations for James Proche II.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Plan to Overcome 'Growing Pains' That Have Stung

John Harbaugh called Sunday's costly illegal formation penalty 'not acceptable.' Whether to run or pass can be a delicate balance, especially in the red zone. Harbaugh did not try to decipher Marlon Humphrey's cryptic tweet.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards Is 'Getting Close'

Giants are adept at forcing fumbles. LB A.J. Klein feels ready to contribute now.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Took a Huge Step Forward'

Jason Pierre-Paul is getting the playbook, still ready to carry heavy load. Ravens must be wary of Daniel Jones' running.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson on Roughing the Passer: 'We Need Some Calls Too'

John Harbaugh discusses his respect for Wink Martindale and his departure. Josh Oliver's blocking has improved. Patrick Queen puts Saquon Barkley at the top of the running back list.

news

News & Notes: Marcus Williams Headed to IR, But Wrist Injury Isn't Season-Ending

Ravens will rotate young players into safety rotation. Devin Duvernay keeps finding new roles. A good indicator on Ronnie Stanley's health. Don't read too much into J.K. Dobbins' snap count.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Ready to Be Ravens' Workhorse

Patrick Queen does extra work on Jugs machine. John Harbaugh has always liked inside linebacker A.J. Klein, who signed with the Ravens this week.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising