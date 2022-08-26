Cover Story: Tyler Linderbaum Prepares to Conquer Next Big Challenge

"I really don't remember where the idea to make the donation to the hospital came from," Linderbaum said. "But I knew I wanted to give back."

Linderbaum began at Iowa as a defensive tackle, but he switched to center after his freshman year. Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz, son of Iowa head coach and former Ravens offensive line coach Kirk Ferentz, thought playing center would bring out Linderbaum's best.

"He would have been a really good defensive lineman, but I don't know if he would've been a first-round draft pick," Brian Ferentz said. "Part of what makes Tyler special is his makeup. He's going to make other guys better. And he's going to make your offensive line tougher."

Linderbaum originally didn't want to switch from defensive line to center. But once he made the move, he attacked it.

"I had no idea what I was doing at center at first," Linderbaum said. "I played there in high school, but at the college level it's different. I really had to work at it. That offseason, there weren't many days when I didn't snap the ball."

Linderbaum became an athletic bulldozer nimble enough to throw two or three blocks on the same play. He has traits similar to Jason Kelce of the Eagles, (6-foot-3, 295 pounds), who has used his quickness, smarts, and technique to become a six-time Pro Bowler.

While mild-mannered off the field, Linderbaum is a tiger in competition. During the Holiday Bowl in 2019 against USC, Ferentz called three consecutive quarterback sneaks against the Trojans from the 11-yard line. Why? Because Ferentz because wanted to watch Linderbaum dominate the defensive tackle in front of him.