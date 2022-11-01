Ravens Activate Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to 53-Man Roster

Nov 01, 2022 at 04:29 PM
110122-Ojabo-Boswer
Morry Gash & Terrance Williams/AP Photos
(From left to right) LBs David Ojabo & Tyus Bowser

Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo have been officially activated to the Ravens' 53-man roster, adding two more outside linebackers to Baltimore's upgraded front seven.

Both players had reached the end of their 21-day activation window so they either had to be moved to the 53-man roster or reverted to season-ending injured reserve.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the expectation is that Bowser will play on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Ojabo is more to be determined.

"I think Tyus will be ready to play, for sure," Harbaugh said. "It really kind of comes back to Tyus saying, 'I'm going.' He wants to be mentally ready to go. He has targeted this game, so we'll see. I'm kind of counting on him, to be honest with you."

It would be Bowser's first game this season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 season finale in January. He led the Ravens in sacks (7.0) in 2021 and had his best all-around season with 59 tackles and 15 quarterback hits.

The return of Bowser would add even more juice to Baltimore's pass rush which has been strong in recent weeks, led by Justin Houston, who has six sacks.

Ojabo was the Ravens' second-round pick and was a projected first rounder until he tore his Achilles at his Pro Day in March. Harbaugh wants to evaluate practice during the week before deciding if Ojabo will play against the Saints.

"We'll see where he's at with it in terms of being ready," Harbaugh said. "He's a rookie, but he would also be possible as far as playing in the game.

"We've got to get him out there to practice more and see what he looks like. He hasn't really been in any team period yet. We've got to take a look at the team period, look at how much he knows of the defense."

The Ravens officially traded for inside linebacker Roquan Smith Tuesday, giving themselves a dynamic inside linebacker duo with Smith and Patrick Queen. Now their pieces at outside linebacker are coming together too.

Baltimore also once again released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from the 53-man roster and re-signed him to the practice squad.

