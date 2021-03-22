Tyus Bowser Feels His Best Football Is Ahead

The Ravens suffered significant free agent losses at outside linebacker with the departures of Matthew Judon (New England Patriots), Yannick Ngakoue (Las Vegas Raiders) and Jihad Ward (Jacksonville Jaguars). But with Bowser and Pernell McPhee re-signing, the Ravens will rely on both veterans to provide stability to the outside linebacker group that also includes third-year player Jaylon Ferguson. Just as former Ravens like Judon and Terrell Suggs set an example for younger players, Bowser intends to be a mentor for Ferguson and others.

"To be able to lead that group, lead this defense and also lead this team to where we want to be, and that's to win a Super Bowl," Bowser said. "So, I mean I feel like I'll definitely be moving to a bigger role, which I feel like I'm ready for just learning from [Matthew] Judon, learning from 'Sizz' (Suggs) and 'Phee'. All of these guys that have been here before, just learning from them and piggybacking off of what they've been doing these past couple of years. I feel like [after] learning from them…I'm ready to move into that role."

Excelling in pass coverage last season, Bowser had a career-high three interceptions. He also had a career-high 14 quarterback hits and added a career-high 34 tackles. But after being held to just two sacks last season, he plans to increase that sack total in 2021. Bowser believes improving as a pass rusher is one of the keys to taking his game to another level.

"Simple – it's just getting to the quarterback," Bowser said. "I don't know what else to say more than that. I showed that I can drop in coverage, catch the ball, and I was able to get two sacks at the beginning of the year, but after that, I was kind of dry. I was able to get to the quarterback – pressures, things like that – but what actually goes in the stat book is getting that quarterback on the ground while he has the ball. So, I feel like it's just as simple as that – get to the quarterback and sack him."

As a second-round pick from Houston in 2017, Bowser joined the organization with high expectations, but it took him time to realize his potential. The 2019 season was a crucial year for Bowser, and he responded with a career high five sacks and became a regular part of the linebacker rotation.

Bowser's confidence continued to grow last season, and now with his second contract, he looks forward to helping the Ravens win a Super Bowl as part of an organization he didn't want to leave.