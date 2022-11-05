50 Words or Less: Tyus Bowser's Versatile Talents Have Been Missed 

The Ravens will face a stingy defense in New Orleans. The Saints are ranked 10th overall defensively and shut out the Raiders in Week 8. Defensive end Cameron Jordan and linebacker Demario Davis must be blocked for the Ravens to run effectively.

Baltimore may need another strong performance from tight end Isaiah Likely, especially if Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) doesn't play. Give Baltimore's scouting staff credit. It's early in his career, but Likely looks like a fourth-round steal.

The Saints better not sleep on DeSean Jackson if he plays as expected. He's had some huge games on Monday Night Football. The veteran receiver loves the big stage, and he's eager to show his new Ravens teammates he's still got juice.

Signing Jackson looks more important with Rashod Bateman (Lisfranc foot surgery) done for the season. Bateman doesn't turn 23 years old until later this month, so hopefully that youth helps him return better than ever. Bateman had groin surgery as a rookie, now this. He deserves better luck.