Tyus Bowser's Rise to the Next Great Ravens Outside Linebacker

It was the 2019 NFL annual league meetings and Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about his expectations for two of the Ravens' young pass rushers: Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams.

About two weeks earlier, former Raven Za'Darius Smith signed a mega contract with the Green Bay Packers. Harbaugh knew he had a void that needed to be filled by at least one of his third-year outside linebackers.

In the 2017 draft, the Ravens picked Bowser in the second round and Williams in the third. They had each made some plays here and there, and Bowser had played in nearly every game in his first two seasons, but neither had made a resonating impression yet. They were at a career crossroads.

"Those two guys need to step up," Harbaugh said in March of 2019. "It's their job to do that. They're very committed to doing it."

Fast forward and Bowser has not only stepped up once, earning himself a four-year contract extension this past offseason, but he's stepping up yet again to overcome another free-agency loss, this time with Matthew Judon's departure to New England.

Bowser leads the Ravens with 5.5 sacks. He's closed out the last two victories, ending the comeback in Chicago with a sack of Andy Dalton that prevented a Hail Mary attempt, then taking down Browns tight end David Njoku short of the sticks on fourth down.

According to Pro Football Focus' grades, Bowser has been the Ravens' second-best defender this season, tied with veteran Justin Houston behind veteran Calais Campbell, who might both be in their final years. The Ravens defense is going to undergo some change in the 2022 offseason, but one thing has become very clear. Bowser is, and will continue to grow into, a cornerstone of the Ravens defense.