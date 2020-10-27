Veteran Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Added to Practice Squad

The Ravens reportedly offered Bryant a multi-year deal before the 2018 season, but he turned it down and instead signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in November. However, he suffered a torn Achilles in his first practice and never dressed for a game.

Bryant's best NFL seasons came with the Dallas Cowboys where he spent eight seasons (2010-17) and had 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. From 2012-14, Bryant had at least 88 catches, 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns and he made the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

A prolific possession receiver in his prime, Bryant joins a Ravens team that is ranked 31st in the league in passing offense. Bryant excelled at making contested catches and red zone receptions in Dallas, using his size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), strong hands and body control to win one-on-one battles with cornerbacks.