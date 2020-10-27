Veteran Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Added to Practice Squad

Oct 27, 2020 at 04:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102720-Bryant
Adam Hunger/AP Photos
Ravens New Practice Squad WR Dez Bryant

A wide receiver long rumored to be of interest to the Ravens has finally arrived. Three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant has been signed to the practice squad.

Bryant has been on the Ravens' radar for years, including recently. He left town unsigned after a training camp tryout in August. Now, with the Ravens coming off their bye week and looking for more ammunition at wide receiver, the pairing and timing worked.

On the practice squad, Bryant can continue to get game ready and be called up at any time. He can be activated to play on gameday twice before he would have to be added to the 53-man roster. To make room for Bryant, the Ravens released defensive back Marcus Gilchrist from the practice squad.

The 31-year-old Bryant has maintained his desire to return to the NFL, though he has not played in a game since December of 2017. It's clear that getting another shot in the NFL means a lot to the veteran.

The Ravens reportedly offered Bryant a multi-year deal before the 2018 season, but he turned it down and instead signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in November. However, he suffered a torn Achilles in his first practice and never dressed for a game.

Bryant's best NFL seasons came with the Dallas Cowboys where he spent eight seasons (2010-17) and had 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. From 2012-14, Bryant had at least 88 catches, 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns and he made the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

A prolific possession receiver in his prime, Bryant joins a Ravens team that is ranked 31st in the league in passing offense. Bryant excelled at making contested catches and red zone receptions in Dallas, using his size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), strong hands and body control to win one-on-one battles with cornerbacks.

He was the 24th pick in the 2010 draft (the Ravens were set to pick at No. 25 but the Cowboys traded ahead of them and became a key to Dallas' offense from Day 1. With the Ravens, he will get an opportunity to prove he can help a Super Bowl contender while adding toughness and experience at the wide receiver position.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ravens-Steelers Clash Brings a Slice of Normalcy

The 5-1 Ravens vs. the undefeated Steelers. I don't know about you, but I couldn't be more in the mood for a throwback distraction.
news

Late for Work 10/27: Assessing Lamar Jackson's Performance So Far This Season

What does the future hold for Yannick Ngakoue, Matthew Judon and other Ravens outside linebackers? Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are the NFL's top cornerback duo.
news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Says Ben Roethlisberger Is Better Than Ever

Yannick Ngakoue is expected to practice on Wednesday. John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Mark Ingram II and Anthony Levine Sr. The Ravens look forward to seeing fans at Sunday's game.
news

DeShon Elliott Is Establishing Himself, Just Like Minkah Fitzpatrick Did 

In 2017, DeShon Elliott of the Ravens and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers competed to be the best safety in college football. Now they're competing as AFC North rivals.
news

Patrick Queen Wants Defensive Dominance in His First Steelers Game 

Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen grew up watching the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. Now he's a part of it and he can't wait.
news

Around the AFC North: Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

The Steelers are the NFL's last unbeaten team, but they have quickly turned their attention to the Ravens. Carlos Dunlap fumes on the sidelines as the Bengals' defense is shredded again.
news

Late for Work 10/26: Don't Count Out More Moves at the Trade Deadline

Will the Ravens blitz more or less with Yannick Ngakoue? A look at the unsung hero of the coaching staff.
news

Who to Root for During the Ravens' Bye

The unbeaten Steelers and Titans will square off. Cleveland will look to rebound in Cincy. The Chiefs will face another pesky divisional foe.
news

A Childhood Steelers Fan, Yannick Ngakoue Can't Wait for His First Taste of the Rivalry

The Ravens' new pass rusher grew up watching the Ravens and Steelers have some 'crazy battles' and low-scoring games.
news

Homecoming With Ravens Feels Right to Yannick Ngakoue 

Being traded to the Ravens feels like a blessing to Maryland native Yannick Ngakoue, who brings his elite pass-rushing skills to an aggressive defense.
news

What Ravens Players Said About the Yannick Ngakoue Addition

Calais Campbell says the new pass rusher will help the Ravens send blitzes from anywhere and that Ngakoue will flourish in Baltimore's culture.

Advertising