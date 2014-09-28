Video Highlights: Panthers vs. Ravens

The Carolina Panthers come to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens and former Panther Steve Smith Sr. Catch all the highlights below.
(Mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page to watch.)
Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is a former first-round pick who was last with the Seattle Seahawks.
Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce has played just 11 games over the past three seasons, which has created some self-doubt.
New Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz wants Cleveland's defense to 'have a little personality.' The Bengals hope rookie running back Chase Brown adds a big-play element.
Odell Beckham Jr. labeled the lynchpin for the Ravens as Super Bowl contenders. Mark Andrews stacks up against some of the NFL's best tight ends in history.
Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin says Lamar Jackson will operate at the line of scrimmage more often. An unheralded outside linebacker enjoyed a strong Thursday practice.
Excited about the Ravens' offensive additions, All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews embraces the possibility of seeing more single coverage.
Roquan Smith doesn't crack the top five in PFF's linebacker rankings. Rashod Bateman is a breakout candidate. The Ravens are named the best fit for Jadeveon Clowney.
Entering his contract year, inside linebacker Patrick Queen is participating in voluntary OTAs focused on having his best season.
Greg Lewis is impressed with rookie Zay Flowers. Devin Duvernay takes on an active role in drills after a season-ending foot injury last year.
Marcus Williams and Devin Duvernay were among the Ravens who had standout days during Thursday's OTA practice.
The Ravens are among the 10 most-improved teams this offseason. Zay Flowers is a top five Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. A strong offensive line is crucial to Baltimore's success this season. The case for signing Robert Quinn. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' top three players.