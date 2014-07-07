Watch All Offseason Practice Highlights

The NFL is currently in an intermission.

The offseason program has concluded, and the players are now in the middle of their vacation time before reporting to training camp later this month.

To satisfy your football appetite until the Ravens get back in action, we've put together a collection of all the highlights from the offseason program. These videos were shot during the practices of organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and rookie minicamp.

For mobile users, you can view all of the videos by visiting the full site: http://rvns.co/1y9.