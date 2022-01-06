What Mink Thinks: I Genuinely Disliked Ben Roethlisberger

There are more reasons, but I'll stick to five. Point is, the guy was really annoying for a long time.

But with all that said, I will miss Roethlisberger being a part of this rivalry. He was perfect for the job.

Roethlisberger is a throwback to a time when the Ravens and Steelers both spent more time talking smack than talking about their mutual respect. Sportsmanship is all well and good, but I, for one, kind of miss those days.

It was fun to genuinely dislike your rival. It made the game feel more emotional, and the build-up to it part of the show.

In his prime, Roethlisberger also made it more fun to watch Ravens-Steelers games. You never knew what was going to come next with his backyard style of play. It was kind of like Lamar Jackson's exciting play, but in a totally different way.

Roethlisberger's massive frame and ability to take a beating encapsulated the physicality that defined the rivalry. Hit Big Ben and that clock would just keep on ticking.

It feels like we've said this countless times over the past decade, starting with Ray Lewis, but Ravens-Steelers just won't be the same without Roethlisberger. It took a massive hit when Suggs' days as a Raven ended. But even the past three seasons, it was still fun watching Baltimore's defense try to finish off what was left of Roethlisberger.