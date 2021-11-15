What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Getting Valuable Lessons

"There was no lone culprit. There was blame to spread around, from Jackson to the skill position players to the pass protection to the coaching," Shaffer wrote. "The most obvious influence of the Dolphins' Cover 0-heavy approach was on how Jackson played."

That's the part that keeps clanging around in my head. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and his staff will find Xs and Os solutions this week to counterpunch what opponents have had success with. It didn't happen fast enough, but there were some answers late in Miami.

Now it's going to come down to Jackson and his teammates executing those solutions, and there's every reason to believe that they will. If opponents want to keep daring the Ravens to beat them deep and one-on-one on the outside, Baltimore has the wideouts to do it and Jackson certainly isn't afraid to challenge them.

Jackson was a check-down machine to his wide receivers in Miami, seemingly even audibling to such plays at times, but it wasn't long ago when he led the NFL in average yards per pass. He's always looking for the big play; he just needs enough time to try it.

The Dolphins blitzed Jackson more than he's ever seen Thursday night, leaving him and the entire offense frazzled for much of it. But every time Jackson sees something new so early in his career, it gives him an opportunity to grow. He's done it time and time again over his four NFL seasons.

Frankly, growth is an overarching theme of this season, as Jackson has had to put more of the offense on his back without top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. If anyone wanted to see whether Jackson could become a better passer and more well-rounded quarterback, he's done it.