What Mink Thinks: Patience Please at Wide Receiver

The Ravens want to give Jackson weapons to help him, and their passing game, take the next step. But they also aren't going to trash their run-based scheme. If Baltimore is still going to rank at or near the bottom of the league in passing attempts, it doesn't make much sense to commit massive dollars at the position.

The Ravens were apparently willing to make a splash investment this season, as they reportedly offered free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster a deal worth up to $13 million. But that was for one year. The long-term plan is still intact – draft and develop. Drafting wide receivers is the more budget-friendly option while still trying to provide Jackson, who is in line for a massive second contract, with targets and talent.

But those banging the drum for the team to add another veteran wide receiver – probably the same people that pined for Baltimore to fork over a massive deal to free agent Kenny Golladay – seemingly aren't ready for more rookie wide receivers.

Why? Because some of you have lost patience with the Ravens' ability to draft the right wide receivers. There's no sugarcoating that there have been more misses than hits at the position over the years.

DeCosta and his team have intensely studied the causes of that and feel like they've drawn some conclusions. DeCosta deserves more time to show that he can break the Ravens' wide receiver curse, and he's gotten off to an encouraging start.

Brown had a strong sophomore campaign and showed growth. A wide receiver who posted 769 yards and eight touchdowns in an offense that threw the ball, by far, the least in the NFL is nothing to sneeze at.

Boykin's career can't be scripted by the end of his second season. Anybody watching the games could see the spark Duvernay added, and he's expected to have a bigger role next season. Fellow rookie James Proche III also has offensive potential.

The point is, the Ravens have a handful of ascending young receivers. Before looking for veterans to replace them, the youngsters deserve a chance to grow. Just because some of their predecessors didn't ultimately pan out, or at least not fast enough, doesn't mean these receivers will follow the same path. They're different people.

The Ravens have also taken steps to improve their development of wide receivers, hiring Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and bringing in Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams – an outside-the-box addition – to specifically drill into route running. I'm eager to see what imprint they can make on these young wideouts.