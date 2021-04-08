Late for Work 4/8: Antonio Brown Trains With Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown Again, Adding Fuel to Rumors

Jim Mora Jr.: 'We're Just Seeing the Beginning of Lamar's Greatness'

Even though Jackson has already won an MVP award, set rushing records for a quarterback, and posted an .811 winning percentage in the regular season, former NFL Head Coach Jim Mora Jr. said the 24-year-old is just scratching the surface.

"I think we're just seeing the beginning of Lamar's greatness," Mora told Karpovich. "You're talking about a talent that is still developing. He's still early in his career. He shows great promise as an overall quarterback prospect. … He'll continue to develop as a thrower, as a quarterback, as a field general, as a game manager, all of those things."

While some pundits have suggested that signing Jackson to a long-term deal is risky because of how frequently he runs, Mora said Jackson is "learning how to take care of his body."

"You gasp when you think about $40 million, but that's the going rate and it's a worthwhile risk for this type of player because he is without a doubt a game-changer," Mora said. "I was a defensive coordinator and the pressure he puts on a defense is really hard to measure. He's hard to prepare for.