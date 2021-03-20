What Mink Thinks: What the JuJu Smith-Schuster Reports Tell Us

3) Most free-agent options are gone, but there's still time.

While it's clear the Ravens are willing to spend money to add a big-time wide receiver, it still has to be the right player at the right price. They aren't going to pivot and throw that same offer at any wide receiver sitting on the market. At this point, there aren't many wide receivers remaining who would present an obvious and immediate upgrade to what the Ravens already have on the roster.

Kenny Golladay is regarded as the top free-agent option remaining. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens had reached out to Golladay's agent. Later in the day, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora said the Ravens "are not making a play" for the 2019 Pro Bowler. It now appears that, after an extended visit, Golladay is expected to land with the New York Giants for much more money than the Ravens reportedly offered Smith-Schuster.

The big names remaining are T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins and Antonio Brown, but Baltimore obviously preferred Smith-Schuster. The Ravens could also like another wideout who doesn't come with as robust of a resume, or they may like one of those other options more if the price becomes right.

One thing to remember is the wise words of Ozzie Newsome, who always reiterated that there are many different ways to acquire a player. If the choices aren't great now, the Ravens could make a trade. There's always the possibility that a wide receiver will fall into the Ravens' lap via a cut at some point later this offseason. Just because Baltimore hasn't added a veteran yet doesn't mean they won't.

The Ravens will also have opportunities to improve at wide receiver through the draft. Both Head Coach John Harbaugh and DeCosta commented on the talent in this year's class, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks it's the strongest position in the draft. Given the Ravens' track record at drafting wide receivers, it may not be what fans want to hear, but that thinking won't deter DeCosta. Just look at the immediate impact some rookie wideouts have made in recent years. DeCosta is going to take more shots at the position, and this year is another chance to hit big.

4) This adds more juice to the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.

Imagine the emotions in Pittsburgh if Smith-Schuster had defected to Baltimore. The Ravens would have stolen one of their most popular and best players. Reportedly rejecting the Ravens, especially in such a public way, still adds even more juice to the NFL's best rivalry.

Nobody should fault Smith-Schuster for his decision. He loves Pittsburgh and he wanted to stay. He's well within his right to do so. Judging by Humphrey's social media reaction, and the lack of any other commentary about it, the move didn't seem to ruffle the Ravens' feathers. But, of course, the Ravens believe Smith-Schuster missed out on a chance to join the good thing they have going in Baltimore. And months from now when the two teams prepare to square off, this will be revisited.