What the Ravens Will Do at the New-Look Pro Bowl Games

Feb 02, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020223-Humphrey
NFL Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith are elite at football, but how good are they at dodgeball?

Get ready to find out, because the NFL has given the Pro Bowl experience a major facelift.

Gone is the traditional football game between the AFC and NFC. Instead, players will compete in Las Vegas at the new Pro Bowl Games, a series of skills competitions starting Thursday, followed by Sunday's climax that features more skills competitions and three flag football games to determine the winning conference.

The Ravens will have six Pro Bowlers in Las Vegas – Smith, Andrews, Humphrey, Patrick Ricard, Justin Tucker and Tyler Huntley. Hall of Famer Ray Lewis will also be at the festivities, serving as the AFC's defensive coordinator for flag football on Sunday.

It's going to be a different vibe, with players doing things that have never been part of the Pro Bowl experience. Here's what each Ravens player will be participating in:

Smith – Dodgeball
Andrews – Dodgeball
Humphrey – Dodgeball, Longest Drive
Huntley – Precision Passing
Ricard – Lightning Round
Tucker – Kick Tac Toe, Longest Drive

Here's a rundown of the Pro Bowl Games schedule for Thursday and Sunday:

Thursday (Feb. 2), 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV

Dodgeball (Andrews, Humphrey, Smith) – Four teams, featuring five players from each conference, will compete in a three-round tournament. The first two rounds will feature AFC Offense vs. AFC Defense, and NFC Offense vs. NFC Defense. The final round will feature the winning team from each conference.

Lightning Round (Ricard) – Sixteen players from each conference will compete in this three-round event. Part 1 is called "Splash Catch," where pairs of teammates will toss water balloons back and forth from increasing distances. Part 2 is called "High Stakes," where players who survived the first round will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine at varying heights and distances. Part 3 is called "Thrill of the Spill," where players who survived the first two rounds will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing coach. The first team to dump the bucket on the opposing coach wins.

Longest Drive (Humphrey, Tucker) – This event was pre-recorded but will air Thursday. Eight Pro Bowlers, four from each conference, will take part in a traditional golf competition to hit the longest drive. Competitors will get three attempts to drive the ball between boundaries. The longest drive that's inbounds wins.

Precision Passing (Huntley) – Two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will throw for one minute, aiming at targets assigned different point values. Targets will be attached to moving robotic dummies. When time expires, contestants will be given one long-distance throw for a chance to earn additional points. The player who earns the most points over the entire passing competition wins.

Best Catch – Two players from each conference will compete, making catches from various spots around Las Vegas. This will be pre-recorded to air on Thursday. Fans will vote on these catches, to determine the two finalists who will compete on Sunday in front of judges.

Sunday (Feb. 5), 3 p.m., ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, fuboTV, ESPN+

Best Catch Finals

Gridiron Gauntlet – Six players from each conference will compete in a relay race consisting of breakaway walls, climbing walls, tables to crawl under, tire runs, and a blocking sled that will have a coach on it.

Move the Chains – A pair of four-man teams from each conference will compete. Contestants will race while pulling a weighted wall.

Kick Tack Toe (Tucker) – Punters, kickers and long-snappers will compete in a game of tic-tac-toe using their respective disciplines.

Pro Bowl Flag Football Games (Huntley, Smith, Humphrey, Andrews, Ricard) – Three 7-on-7 games between AFC and NFC Teams. The score from the previous competitions will be the starting score for the final flag football game.

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Former Cowboys QBs Coach Interviews

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Late for Work 2/2: Pressing Questions the Next Offensive Coordinator Will Face

Could Demarcus Robinson be part of the solution at wide receiver next season? Sports Illustrated predicts the likely outcome for the Lamar Jackson situation.

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Wide Receiver Do the Ravens Need?

How will the Ravens address the cornerback need? Could they apply the franchise tag to someone else? Is John Harbaugh aiming for a younger offensive coordinator?

news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: A Variety of Cornerbacks Could Fit Ravens

The Ravens could take a cornerback in Round 1, and this year's draft presents some enticing options.

news

Late for Work 2/1: Ian Rapoport Expects Ravens Would Use Exclusive Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

Ravens have 'pretty good reason to be optimistic about next season.' Kevin Zeitler's wife addresses retirement speculation.

news

Late for Work 1/31: Four Key Roster Decisions That May Be Flying Under the Radar

CBS Sports analyzes the Ravens' chances of making a Super Bowl run next season. Is it a down year at wide receiver in the draft?

news

Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. RS Devin Duvernay has been replaced.

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow, Bengals React to Loss in AFC Title Game

Steelers owner discusses why the team stuck with Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada. Browns will have a tougher time improving this offseason.

news

These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are headed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

news

Late for Work 1/30: Ravens Get Mixed Grades on 2022 Report Card

A 2022 NFL re-draft still sees Ravens take two familiar faces. Continuity in the offensive line for 2023 shouldn't be overlooked.

news

50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths

The Ravens really aren't far off. Two John Harbaugh attributes that make him good at hiring.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising