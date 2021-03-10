What's the Ravens' Offseason Plan at Wide Receiver?

So where does that leave the Ravens in their search for help?

Baltimore could use more weapons opposite Brown and besides tight end Mark Andrews. Brown brings the field-stretching speed and Andrews is a savant at finding openings, particularly in the middle of the field and in the red zone. That leaves a need for another outside receiver Lamar Jackson trusts to make contested catches and move the chains.

The Ravens ranked last in the league in wide receiver production in part because they're such a run-heavy team, but also because they weren't as efficient as they could have been.

Two of the top free-agent wide receivers who could have hit the market – Chicago's Allen Robinson and Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin – got the franchise tag. Detroit's Kenny Golladay did not get tagged and will be the top available wide receiver, but is probably too expensive.

Other big-name free agent wide receivers include Sammy Watkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marvin Jones, Corey Davis, A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton. There will also be more wide receivers released between now and the start of free agency as teams seek to clear cap space amidst a shrinking salary cap.