What the Cardinals Said After Their Week 2 Loss

OLB Terrell Suggs

On what it was like to come back to M&T Bank Stadium:

"It was bittersweet. It was good to be back, and it was great to play in the stadium where I played most of my career. I really wanted to win, but this was the weirdest thing I've ever been a part of."

On whether there was a lot of trash talking:

"There was some talking – probably less than expected. At times, it was probably more than I expected. I wanted to come in here and beat up on my brothers and get a win."

On seeing purple No. 55 jerseys in the stands:

"It was very humbling, but it made me feel good. I felt the love of the fans. I know they wanted to show their appreciation for me. But once the game started, I knew they weren't rooting for me. … They wanted their team to win."

On playing against Jackson:

"He plays with his feet, more than most quarterbacks. It was good to see how much he has grown from last year. He's an NFL quarterback now, and he's phenomenal."

On comparing Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray to Jackson:

"Both of them are going through the NFL quarterback process. There's no shortcut, you have to go through it. Each week, they're going to see something different – something they've never seen before. Lamar is doing pretty well, and Kyler is off to a good start."

On how different the Ravens offense is: