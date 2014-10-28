What You Missed In Bengals Game

A critical mistake in Sunday's game came early in the second half when quarterback Joe Flacco threw an interception on the third play of the third quarter. Flacco targeted Torrey Smith, but linebacker Emmanuel Lamur read the play and jumped in front of the pass. After the game, Flacco broke down the interception from his perspective: "There was a lot of room over there, and I thought I had a hole, but it probably wasn't as much as I thought." The still frame above shows that Smith had plenty of open space around him, but the pass didn't have enough loft to get over Lamur as the underneath defender.