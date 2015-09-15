What You Missed vs. Broncos

Quarterback Joe Flacco had a rough day against Denver, finishing the afternoon 18-of-32 passing for 117 yards with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. It clearly wasn't the best day for the veteran quarterback, but the rough outing doesn't fall entirely on his shoulders. The offensive line struggled to stand up to Denver's front seven, and Flacco hardly had time to set his feet in the pocket like the two videos show below. Left tackle James Hurst and right tackle Rick Wagner struggled to handle the outside pass rush from Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware, and then the Broncos made life even more difficult by bringing blitzes up the middle.