Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 9

Green Bay Packers (5-3) at New England Patriots (5-3)

Both teams have won four of their last five games, and Ravens fans want a Packers win that could push the Patriots down the AFC Wild Card standings

The Patriots have a top-10 run defense, and the Packers have the least-productive rushing attack in the NFL – they haven't rushed for over 100 yards in any game this season. But Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who leads the NFL in passing yards, has been on fire in recent games and will face a league-average pass defense on Sunday. Can Love lift the Packers to another win? Or will Green Bay's lack of balance on offense cost them? Ravens fans will hope for the former.