With the NFL season at its halfway point, there's still plenty of time for the playoff picture to change.
But at 4-5 and in last place in the AFC North, the Ravens find themselves in a less ideal position than they expected at this juncture. They still largely control their own playoff destiny but could use some help to fulfill that.
Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 9:
Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) at Atlanta Falcons (3-5)
9:30 a.m., NFL Network
The Ravens being last in the AFC North means that any division rival dropping a game would be especially welcome. The first opportunity for that to happen in Week 9 will come in Madrid, where the Bengals will face the Falcons.
These teams are on vastly different trajectories. Cincinnati has won three games in a row, including a 35-13 romp over the Ravens in Week 7. Last week, Joe Burrow became the first NFL quarterback since 1951 to throw for at least 450 yards and tally at least five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a game.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has lost three of its last four games, including an overtime loss to the Ravens in Week 5. Last week, Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who became the first team since 1974 to win a game without completing a pass.
Ravens fans will hope that fortunes flip in Spain.
Root for: Falcons.
Cleveland Browns (6-2) at New Orleans Saints (2-5)
1 p.m., CBS
Since defeating the Ravens in Week 2, the Saints have lost four of their last five games. Their defense ranks No. 29 in points per game allowed.
The Browns got walloped by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 27-6, despite an efficient outing from Deshaun Watson, who cleared concussion protocol on Saturday but remains questionable for Week 9. That means second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders could make his first start of the season this week.
While there's more uncertainty at quarterback, Cleveland's defense hasn't allowed a 200-yard passer since Week 4 and has forced a turnover in every game since Week 1.
Ravens fans will want New Orleans to turn it around.
Root for: Saints
Houston Texans (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-7)
4:05 p.m., CBS
In a battle of two teams on track to fall short of preseason Super Bowl expectations, the Ravens might actually want the Chargers to win this one, even though they face Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium next Monday night.
The Texans are the first team behind the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card standings. Any separation Baltimore can get from the teams close behind it in the standings would be welcome.
One matchup to watch is L.A.'s offense against Houston's defense. Many thought that the Texans could have a historically dominant defense this season, but they rank No. 18 in scoring defense and have allowed at least 400 yards of offense in back-to-back games.
But Sunday could be a bounce-back outing for the unit. The Chargers haven't scored an offensive touchdown since Oct. 11, and quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season.
Root for: Chargers
Green Bay Packers (5-3) at New England Patriots (5-3)
4:25 p.m., FOX
Both teams have won four of their last five games, and Ravens fans want a Packers win that could push the Patriots down the AFC Wild Card standings
The Patriots have a top-10 run defense, and the Packers have the least-productive rushing attack in the NFL – they haven't rushed for over 100 yards in any game this season. But Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who leads the NFL in passing yards, has been on fire in recent games and will face a league-average pass defense on Sunday. Can Love lift the Packers to another win? Or will Green Bay's lack of balance on offense cost them? Ravens fans will hope for the former.
Root for: Packers
Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) at San Francisco 49ers (6-1)
4:25 p.m., FOX
After starting 3-0, the Raiders lost four straight games. But they're fresh off a thrilling 38-33 win over the New York Jets. The 49ers dropped their first game of the season in Week 7 to the Falcons but are coming off their bye week.
This contest could be decided in the run game. San Francisco has allowed the NFL's fewest yards per rush, while Las Vegas has allowed the most. 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play despite dealing with a hamstring injury.
As for the Raiders, look out for how running back touches are distributed. Fourth-round rookie Mike Washington Jr. had 25 carries last week compared to just two for 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty. But it could be tough sledding for Las Vegas no matter who runs the ball, and a Raiders loss could knock them down the AFC Wild Card standings.
Root for: 49ers