Mailbag: Who Replaces Kyle Fuller at Cornerback?

Downing: Lamar Jackson is the best running quarterback in NFL history, and he's going to make plenty of big plays with his legs this season. But he's also evolved as a passer, and the Ravens are going to rely on his arm more than ever. My prediction going into this season was that Jackson would rush for fewer than 1,000 yards, and then he rushed for just 17 yards on six carries in the opener. Jackson and the Ravens want to limit the number of hits he takes this season, especially the unnecessary shots. But they've also said many times during Jackson's tenure that they will do whatever it takes to win games. If that means Jackson needs to carry 20+ times to beat a team like the Bills or the Bengals, that's what the Ravens will do. Don't expect the Ravens to make a habit of giving Jackson 15+ carries a game this year, but he still has that game-breaking ability with his legs and will show that when needed (such as his first-down scramble in Sunday's opener).