Who's Playing, Who's Not Ravens vs. Giants

The Ravens won't have cornerback Jimmy Smith, but they could have Calais Campbell back when they face the New York Giants Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Smith (ribs/shoulder) has been officially ruled out and will miss his second consecutive game. Smith has played very well when healthy, but injuries have plagued him during his career and he will miss his fourth game this season.

Calais Campbell (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice and he could return to the lineup after missing last weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell has not been 100 percent since injuring his calf Nov. 8, but his return to practice as a full participant indicates his health is trending in the right direction.

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters did not practice Friday, but he is questionable and has a chance to return after missing last weekend's game against the Jacksonville. Peters has missed just four games in his six-year career, and the Ravens would love to have him back with Smith out of the lineup again.

Linebacker/defensive back Anthony Levine is questionable after practicing Friday on a limited basis. Levine is a leader on special teams and has played through injuries this season while missing just one game.

In addition to Campbell, the Ravens had seven other full participants in Friday's practice who were listed as questionable – wide receivers Marquise Brown (knee) and Dez Bryant (thigh), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (concussion), Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), offensive lineman Matt Skura (back) and inside linebacker Kristian Welch (foot). Brown returned to action after missing practice on Thursday.

For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice for the third straight day. The Giants have been optimistic he will return Sunday after missing last week's game against the Cleveland Browns. If Jones can't play, veteran Colt McCoy will start at quarterback and the Ravens have prepared all week to face either Giants quarterback.

Giants starting inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) is also questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday and being added to the injury report. Martinez is tied for fifth in the league in tackles and it would be a major loss for New York's defense if he cannot play Sunday. Starting cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) is also questionable after being limited Friday.

Veteran Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) has been ruled out. Tate has 35 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns this season, and he had been added to the injury report Thursday.

