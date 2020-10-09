Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Oct 09, 2020 at 04:12 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100920-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Matt Dunham/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
Left: G Tyre Phillips; Right: Bengals DT Geno Atkins

The Ravens may have to adjust their starting offensive line for the second straight game. Starting rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice Friday.

"He may not be able to go, we'll have to see," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He hasn't practiced all week, a young guy like that. I think we have pretty good depth in there. We'll have to make a decision about that. I would say he might not make it."

If Philips can't play, the Ravens may opt to start veteran D.J. Fluker, who competed with Phillips for the starting job before the season. Last week, when All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley was out with a shoulder injury, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. shifted to left tackle and Fluker started at right tackle and played well.

Aside from Phillips, the Ravens are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game. Derek Wolfe (non-injury) was the only other player absent from Friday's practice. Participating on a limited basis and listed as questionable are tight end Mark Andrews (thigh), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh/finger), cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee).

Also questionable, but full participants in Friday's practice, are tight end Nick Boyle (thigh), wide receiver Marquise Brown (knee), quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee/illness), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), Stanley (shoulder/hip) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (illness).

For the Bengals, starting cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) and wide receiver John Ross (illness) are doubtful. The Bengals' leading rusher, Joe Mixon (shin), was a limited participant again in Friday's practice and was listed as questionable. It would be a significant blow to the Bengals if Mixon did not play, but he played last weekend after being listed as questionable and rushed for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns in Cincinnati's first win of the season.

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder) will make his 2020 debut. Retired Ravens guard Marshal Yanda used to say Atkins was one of his toughest battles.

"Geno is a premier defensive tackle," Harbaugh said. "Has been in that system for many, many years. They play the same basic system that they've played for years and years in terms of their front. And he's unique. So, it's a big factor."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Derek Wolfe Back in Lineup After COVID Scare 

Geno Atkins is back and remains a difference maker for Bengals. DeShon Elliott is driven to improve. John Harbaugh credits Bengals for rebuilding quickly.
news

Honor Rows: Best Buddies

Best Buddies pairs students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in one-to-one friendships at 123 schools throughout Maryland.
news

Ravens Promote Cornerback Khalil Dorsey to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore needed another cornerback and the undrafted rookie was out of opportunities to be moved up from the practice squad just for gameday.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Bengals

The Ravens quarterback is reportedly expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bengals

Here's who media members believe will win Sunday's game between the Ravens and Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/9: Pundits Are Unanimous in Ravens vs. Bengals Picks

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were major catalysts for Cincinnati reshaping its defense this offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said the loss of eight-time Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda to retirement is why the offense hasn't hit on all cylinders yet.
news

Ravens Release Seventh-Round Pick Geno Stone

Rookie safety Geno Stone from Iowa was not active in any of the first four games.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Adjusting to What Defenses Throw at Them

Greg Roman likes spreading touches among running backs. Ravens aren't sleeping on A.J. Green. Pernell McPhee thinks Patrick Queen has a very bright future.
news

Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

For the first time in his career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't practicing for a second straight day.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work 10/8: Could Devin Duvernay Be the Spark the Offense Needs?

Gus Edwards is 'as reliable as they come' as a rusher. Marshal Yanda talks about life after the NFL. Patrick Queen is among the top-ranked rookies at the season's quarter mark.

Advertising