Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

The Ravens may have to adjust their starting offensive line for the second straight game. Starting rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice Friday.

"He may not be able to go, we'll have to see," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He hasn't practiced all week, a young guy like that. I think we have pretty good depth in there. We'll have to make a decision about that. I would say he might not make it."

If Philips can't play, the Ravens may opt to start veteran D.J. Fluker, who competed with Phillips for the starting job before the season. Last week, when All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley was out with a shoulder injury, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. shifted to left tackle and Fluker started at right tackle and played well.

Aside from Phillips, the Ravens are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game. Derek Wolfe (non-injury) was the only other player absent from Friday's practice. Participating on a limited basis and listed as questionable are tight end Mark Andrews (thigh), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh/finger), cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee).

Also questionable, but full participants in Friday's practice, are tight end Nick Boyle (thigh), wide receiver Marquise Brown (knee), quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee/illness), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), Stanley (shoulder/hip) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (illness).

For the Bengals, starting cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) and wide receiver John Ross (illness) are doubtful. The Bengals' leading rusher, Joe Mixon (shin), was a limited participant again in Friday's practice and was listed as questionable. It would be a significant blow to the Bengals if Mixon did not play, but he played last weekend after being listed as questionable and rushed for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns in Cincinnati's first win of the season.

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder) will make his 2020 debut. Retired Ravens guard Marshal Yanda used to say Atkins was one of his toughest battles.