Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos

Oct 01, 2021 at 05:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100121-WPWN
Left: S DeShon Elliott; Center: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: CB Anthony Averett

While Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play in Sunday's game in Denver, Baltimore has other question marks in the secondary.

Starting cornerback Anthony Averett (ankle) and starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) are questionable after not practicing on Friday. Elliott has not practiced all week while Averett has missed Thursday and Friday.

Averett has been the starting corner opposite Marlon Humphrey in place of Marcus Peters (knee),[comma] who was lost for the season. With Peters, Chris Westry and Khalil Dorsey all on injured reserve, the Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at outside corner. Kevon Seymour may be activated from the practice squad to join the rotation if Averett cannot play.

Elliott has started 19 straight games at safety and his absence would also force adjustments in the secondary. Rookie third-round safety Brandon Stephens could see more action this week after playing at least 22 snaps in each of the first three games.

Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith is also expected to see increased playing time after making his return from an ankle injury last week. Smith is capable of playing both corner and safety and can be used in matchup situations against the Broncos' tight end combination of Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam or big-bodied receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

Two other members of the secondary were limited in Friday's practice and were listed as questionable, starting safety Chuck Clark (hip) and backup safety Geno Stone (thigh). It was the first appearance on the injury report this week for Clark, a defensive leader who wears the communication helmet and relays signals from Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

Two other Ravens practiced on a limited basis Friday and were listed as questionable, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee).

Three Ravens listed as questionable were full participants Friday – Jackson (back), Humphrey (knee) and nickel cornerback Tavon Young (knee). Humphrey and Young are expected to play.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) have been ruled out as expected. Wolfe has not played this season while Stanley will miss his third straight game, though it was reported this week that he will not have surgery and is expected to play sooner than later.

For the Broncos, starting right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) has been ruled out, but starting left guard Dalton Risner (foot) returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is questionable.

Others listed as questionable for the Broncos are starting running back Melvin Gordon (ribs/lower leg), starting defensive ends Dre'Mont Jones (calf) and Shelby Harris (wrist/illness); outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring) and inside linebacker Baron Browning (back).

Related Content

news

Marquise Brown Isn't Running Scared After His Detroit Drops

After three potential touchdowns went off his hands in Detroit, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's moving on to the next play.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Broncos

Baltimore is going against the NFL's top defense in points allowed and a quarterback who has the second-highest completion percentage in the league.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Lamar Jackson returned Friday as the Ravens prepared to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Broncos

See which pundits are picking the Ravens to win Sunday in Denver.
news

Late for Work 10/1: Predictions for Ravens vs. Broncos

Lamar Jackson's first 1,000 passes mark the NFL's greatest quarterback start ever. Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn says multiple coaches asked him how to defend Ravens offense.
news

Jimmy Smith Makes Difference in Return, Will Have Expanded Role

Ravens defensive back Jimmy Smith's return to the defensive backfield after his ankle injury has paid immediate dividends for Baltimore.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Back 'Flareup'

Offense will have more options once Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin return. Ravens are still getting a feel for their running back rotation. Preventing Von Miller from wrecking the game is a top priority.
news

70 Yards? Justin Tucker Takes Aim at His Own Record in Denver

Can perfect conditions in Denver's Mile High thin air give Justin Tucker the boost he needs for another record?
news

Justin Tucker Boosted to a 99 on 'Madden 22'

After his record-setting 66-yard field goal, now is the time for gamers to test the limits of their kicking with Justin Tucker.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens will head to Denver to take on the unbeaten Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

SociaLight: Local Restaurant Debuts Insane Menu In Honor of Bradley Bozeman 

ED Diner is benefitting the Bozemans' foundation with an elaborate menu featuring some of the offensive lineman's favorites.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising