Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos

While Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play in Sunday's game in Denver, Baltimore has other question marks in the secondary.

Starting cornerback Anthony Averett (ankle) and starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) are questionable after not practicing on Friday. Elliott has not practiced all week while Averett has missed Thursday and Friday.

Averett has been the starting corner opposite Marlon Humphrey in place of Marcus Peters (knee),[comma] who was lost for the season. With Peters, Chris Westry and Khalil Dorsey all on injured reserve, the Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at outside corner. Kevon Seymour may be activated from the practice squad to join the rotation if Averett cannot play.

Elliott has started 19 straight games at safety and his absence would also force adjustments in the secondary. Rookie third-round safety Brandon Stephens could see more action this week after playing at least 22 snaps in each of the first three games.

Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith is also expected to see increased playing time after making his return from an ankle injury last week. Smith is capable of playing both corner and safety and can be used in matchup situations against the Broncos' tight end combination of Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam or big-bodied receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

Two other members of the secondary were limited in Friday's practice and were listed as questionable, starting safety Chuck Clark (hip) and backup safety Geno Stone (thigh). It was the first appearance on the injury report this week for Clark, a defensive leader who wears the communication helmet and relays signals from Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

Two other Ravens practiced on a limited basis Friday and were listed as questionable, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee).

Three Ravens listed as questionable were full participants Friday – Jackson (back), Humphrey (knee) and nickel cornerback Tavon Young (knee). Humphrey and Young are expected to play.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) have been ruled out as expected. Wolfe has not played this season while Stanley will miss his third straight game, though it was reported this week that he will not have surgery and is expected to play sooner than later.

For the Broncos, starting right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) has been ruled out, but starting left guard Dalton Risner (foot) returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is questionable.