Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

Jackson has been extremely durable during his career, and he's off to a terrific start, leading the Ravens (2-1) to back-to-back comeback wins. Jackson leads the NFL in average distance of target (12.3) yards, pushing the ball downfield like never before. Jackson is on pace to become the first quarterback in league history to pass for more than 4,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season.