Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice

Oct 01, 2021 at 12:18 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100121-Jackson-Returns
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's back has bothered him this week, but on Friday he was back where he belongs. The Ravens quarterback returned to practice Friday after missing two straight days.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that he did not think Jackson's injury was serious. However, having Jackson back on the field was another positive sign for the Ravens as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

Jackson has been extremely durable during his career, and he's off to a terrific start, leading the Ravens (2-1) to back-to-back comeback wins. Jackson leads the NFL in average distance of target (12.3) yards, pushing the ball downfield like never before. Jackson is on pace to become the first quarterback in league history to pass for more than 4,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season.

The Ravens' offense could get an additional boost in the near future with two wide receivers moving closer toward returning to action. Rashod Bateman (groin) and Miles Boykin (hamstring) were at practice Friday for the third straight day, and it remains a possibility that either wide receiver could be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game.

