Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Broncos

Sep 11, 2015 at 08:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

The Ravens had almost their entire squad on the field Friday as they held their final practice ahead of Sunday's preseason opener in Denver.

The only player missing was rookie receiver Breshad Perriman (knee), who hasn't practiced since July 30.

Having 52 of the 53 players on the practice field was a good sign for the Ravens, but there are still question marks going into the weekend.

Jernigan, Melvin Both Doubtful

Starting defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was a limited participant in practice the last two days after returning from a knee injury, but he's officially listed as doubtful for the opener.

Jernigan suffered the injury Aug. 29 against Washington and had not practiced since that game. He expressed confidence to reporters Thursday about being able to suit up, but he also acknowledged that his production could be limited because of the injury.

"I think it's going to be a real close call," Jernigan said. "I've got a good feeling about it. It feels pretty good just the little bit of reps I did at practice, but the biggest thing is just seeing how long I can go for and making sure that thing doesn't give out after a while."

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who is nursing a thigh injury, is also listed as doubtful. He initially suffered the injury during practice on Aug. 24, but then played against Washington later that week.

Melvin had not practiced all week until being a limited participant in Friday's walk-through.

Perriman, Taliaferro Both Out

Perriman will have to wait to make his NFL debut.

The first-round pick has been officially ruled out for the opener, which was no surprise given how much time he has missed.

Backup running back Lorenzo Talifaerro (knee) was also ruled out, which was somewhat surprising after he returned to practice Friday as a limited participant. Taliaferro went down against the Eagles on Aug. 22 and had not practiced since.

The Ravens already made a roster move to handle Taliaferro's absence, moving undrafted rookie running back Terrence Magee to the active roster earlier this week. The Ravens will have Magee and fellow rookie Buck Allen to back up starter Justin Forsett.

With Perriman out, Kamar Aiken is expected to get the starting job alongside Steve Smith Sr. 

Another Move Coming?

The Ravens roster as of Friday afternoon may not be the one they take into Denver.

Melvin's injury leaves the Ravens with just four healthy cornerbacks – Lardarius Webb, Jimmy Smith, Kyle Arrington and Tray Walker – against a potent Broncos passing attack led by Peyton Manning.

The Ravens could promote someone from their practice squad to give them some additional support in the secondary.

"We're content with the roster, but there could be some shuffling always," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That's part of how it works, and we have guys on the practice squad who are ready to play."

Cornerbacks Asa Jackson or Charles James are the most likely candidates just based on their position. Jackson also knows the defense after spending the last three years in Baltimore.

The Ravens have to make a move by 4 p.m. Saturday if they are going to promote someone from their practice squad to make them eligible to play Sunday.

