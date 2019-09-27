Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Sep 27, 2019
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Mark Andrews was on the practice field Friday for the first time all week. Afterward, he was upbeat in front of his locker, affably answering questions.

Leading the Ravens with 19 catches, Andrews expects to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, despite being questionable (foot) on Friday's injury report.

"He plans on being out there playing," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We're managing the issue that he has, which is not any kind of structural thing. I'm just being up front with you, we're planning on him being out there."

Andrews is a huge part of the offensive game plan every week. In each of the first two games, he had eight catches, a touchdown, and over 100 yards receiving. Missing practice time has been an adjustment for the hard-working Andrews, who was held to three catches for 15 yards in Week 3. However, Andrews said he felt better Friday than he had earlier in the week. 

"These trainers have an idea for me to come out Sunday and be 100 percent, and I'm on my way there," Andrews said. "I'm feeling good and I'm excited to play the Browns."

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hip) was a limited participant Friday for the third straight day and is questionable. Humphrey is a key figure heading into Sunday's game, as the Ravens' top cover cornerback matching up against the Browns' pair of explosive wide receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Three Ravens were ruled out for Sunday. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) will miss his third straight game, safety Brynden Trawick (elbow) will miss his second straight and inside linebacker Otaro Alaka (hamstring) is also out.

Cornerback Brandon Carr and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee missed Friday's practice for non-injury reasons.

Three Starters in Browns Secondary Are Questionable

Cleveland's secondary has been hit hard by injuries. All four starters in the Browns' secondary missed their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and three of them are questionable for Sunday: cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (quad).

Ward, Williams and Burnett all missed practice Friday. A shorthanded secondary could make it very difficult for Cleveland to contain the Ravens, who enter the weekend ranked No. 1 in the NFL offensively.

Cleveland also has injury issues on the offensive line. Backup tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) is out for Sunday, while starting right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) is questionable after practicing Friday on a limited basis.

Two other Browns were listed as questionable but participated in Friday's practice: wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring).

