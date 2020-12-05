Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Cowboys

The Ravens practiced Saturday and released their final injury report prior to Tuesday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nine players are listed as questionable, including Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), starting nose tackle Brandon Williams (ankle), veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin), starting safety Chuck Clark (knee) and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness).

Neither Clark nor Ferguson have missed a game this season, but neither of them have practiced this week. Smith has not practiced either after suffering his injury in Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell and Williams were limited participants Saturday, and they both hope to return to bolster the defensive line. Campbell has not played since injuring his calf Nov. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, while Williams has not played since suffering his ankle injury Nov. 15 against the New England Patriots.

Four players listed as questionable were full participants in Saturday's practice – starting safety DeShon Elliott (knee/ankle), offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (ankle), cornerback Devontae Harris (thigh) and inside linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle).

Two players who did not practice Saturday are listed as doubtful, defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) and cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh). Washington has been a regular in the defensive rotation, while Tramon Williams played solidly during 45 snaps Wednesday, filling in after Smith's injury.