Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Cowboys

Dec 05, 2020 at 05:28 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120520-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Right: CB Jimmy Smith

The Ravens practiced Saturday and released their final injury report prior to Tuesday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nine players are listed as questionable, including Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), starting nose tackle Brandon Williams (ankle), veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin), starting safety Chuck Clark (knee) and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness).

Neither Clark nor Ferguson have missed a game this season, but neither of them have practiced this week. Smith has not practiced either after suffering his injury in Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell and Williams were limited participants Saturday, and they both hope to return to bolster the defensive line. Campbell has not played since injuring his calf Nov. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, while Williams has not played since suffering his ankle injury Nov. 15 against the New England Patriots.

Four players listed as questionable were full participants in Saturday's practice – starting safety DeShon Elliott (knee/ankle), offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (ankle), cornerback Devontae Harris (thigh) and inside linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle).

Two players who did not practice Saturday are listed as doubtful, defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) and cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh). Washington has been a regular in the defensive rotation, while Tramon Williams played solidly during 45 snaps Wednesday, filling in after Smith's injury.

The Cowboys ruled both starting offensive tackles out for Tuesday, left tackle Cameron Erving (knee) and right tackle Zach Martin (calf). Four Dallas defensive players are questionable – starting cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), starting outside linebacker Aldon Smith (illness), starting safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and backup safety Steven Parker (ankle).

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Fully Engaged in Game Plan Virtually

Absence of Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle has forced major adjustments at tight end. Andy Dalton is a familiar face in a new uniform. Ravens cornerback depth has been coming through.
news

Dez Bryant Is Excited to Take on the Cowboys – With No Hard Feelings

A Texas kid, wide receiver Dez Bryant had eight shining seasons in Dallas before being released. His daughter convinced him to make a comeback and now he'll take on his former team.
news

Statement From Ravens President Dick Cass About Team's COVID-19 Outbreak

Ravens President Dick Cass talks about the team's adherence to the NFL's protocol, what went wrong, and how the team will move forward.
news

Ravens Activate Three More Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram II and Jihad Ward have been activated after missing Week 12 in Pittsburgh.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Cowboys

The Tuesday Night Football game will be broadcast to a nationwide audience on FOX.
news

Eisenberg: A 77 Percent Chance of Making the Playoffs Is Just an Opportunity

With players returning from COVID-19 and a favorable schedule ahead, the Ravens have a great postseason opportunity. But having that opportunity is one thing and taking advantage of it is another.
news

Robert Griffin III Placed on Injured Reserve; Trace McSorley Preparing to Start

With Lamar Jackson still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Trace McSorley is the only quarterback currently on the 53-man roster.
news

Ravens Activate Four From Reserve/COVID-19 List

J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Mekari, Pernell McPhee and Matt Skura have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Brandon Williams, Anthony Averett Return to Ravens Practice

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) is back on the field and cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder) and wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore (thigh) have been designated for return from injured reserve.
news

News & Notes: Health Updates on Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the coaches on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are "doing well". The Ravens are happily adjusting to a more typical practice week. Patrick Queen doesn't worry about hitting a rookie wall.
news

Honor Rows: Baltimore Beyond Plastic

Baltimore Beyond Plastic is a youth-led, action-oriented organization striving to reduce plastic pollution in Baltimore and dedicated to merging public health, environmental advocacy and legislation to change the world.

Advertising