Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins





T. Smith Probable, Forsett Questionable

The Ravens had some good news when they took the practice field Friday as starting wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee), running back Justin Forsett (knee) and center Jeremy Zuttah (ankle) all returned after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday.

Smith and Zuttah are both listed as probable on the final injury report, and Forsett is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. Smith and Forsett both indicated to reporters during the week that they expected to play against the Dolphins.

"The only way I'm not going to play is if I need crutches," Smith said. "I'm good to go. We'll see what happens."

"I'm just resting up, regular soreness," Forsett said. "Especially coming to this end of December I'm trying to take care of the body and take care of the little nicks and knacks I've gotten."

Zuttah didn't talk with reporters, but he has dealt with an ankle issue at times throughout the season and has yet to miss a game.

On the defensive side, the Ravens have a few players dealing with injuries.

Reserve rookie cornerback Tramain Jacobs (thigh) has been officially ruled out after being limited in practice. Outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw (hand) and inside linebacker Albert McClellan (thigh) were both limited participants during the week. Upshaw is listed as probable and McClellan is questionable.

Starting inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (wrist) is listed as probable after being a full participant.

Campanaro Could Return

Rookie receiver Michael Campanaro has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but he could be ready to make his return.

He was a full participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable. Campanaro's return would give the Ravens another viable pass catcher to work the middle of the field.

In addition to Campanaro getting healthy, wide receiver Marlon Brown is also probable to play after suffering a concussion last Sunday. Brown had to lead leave last week's game against the Chargers, but he practiced fully on Thursday and Friday after undergoing the league's concussion protocol.

No Move Yet With Jackson

Cornerback Asa Jackson continued to practice this week, but his status for Sunday is up in the air.

He remains on the injured reserve-designated to return list stemming from a toe injury in Week 5, and Sunday's matchup is the first game where he is eligible to participate. Jackson has practiced the last two weeks, but he has not appeared on the injury report because he is not on the 53-man active roster.

It's unknown whether he has been limited at all in practice.

"I'm making progress and I'm just trying to get right for Sunday," Jackson said earlier this week. "That's my only focus right now."

If Jackson does play, the Ravens would have to move him to the active roster by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Supernaw Moved To Active Roster

Tight end Phillip Supernaw will likely be in uniform Sunday after getting re-signed by the Ravens earlier this week. Supernaw was initially signed to the practice squad, but then bumped up to the active roster as rookie tight end Crockett Gillmore deals with a back injury.

Gillmore did not practice Thursday or Friday, and he is officially listed as questionable on the injury report. If he's unable to play, Supernaw has game experience after playing three game with the Ravens and two with the Chiefs this year.

"Phillip is a really good player, and it was fortunate that we got him back when we did," Harbaugh said. "He did have a nice week of practice."

Dolphins Rule Out Two Players

The Dolphins are dealing with some injuries of their own, and they have officially ruled out reserve linebacker Jonathan Freeny (hamstring) and cornerback Jamar Taylor (shoulder).

The Dolphins listed 12 players on their injury report, but they don't appear to have any serious doubts about key players sitting out this weekend.