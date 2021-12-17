Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Packers: Lamar Jackson Questionable, Offensive Line Will Have New Starter

Dec 17, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121721-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OT Alejandro Villanueva

The biggest question heading into Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers is still whether Lamar Jackson will suit up.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said his star quarterback still "has a chance" to play despite not practicing all week as he recovers from a sprained ankle. Jackson is officially listed as questionable.

However, Friday's injury report brought some good news for whoever steps in under center because top wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and multiple starting offensive linemen returned to the field.

Brown (illness) was limited in Friday's walk-through practices after sitting out Thursday. The Ravens need him to hit some plays if they're going to upset the Packers.

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and right tackle/guard Tyre Phillips (illness) both returned to practice for the first time this week Friday. Villanueva was a full participant while Phillips was limited, and both are questionable to play.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) practiced all week. Even though he was limited throughout, this gives hope that he could return after missing just one game. He's also questionable.

Left guard Ben Powers (foot), who has started every game since Week 2, has been ruled out. However, left guard may be one of the Ravens' deepest spots as rookie Ben Cleveland could step in and play. If Mekari suits up, Phillips could also play left guard.

Also big for the blocking is that fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), who missed last week's game in Cleveland when ruled out after pregame warmups, got back on the practice field Friday and is questionable.

Blocking tight end Nick Boyle (knee) got in two limited practices this week on Wednesday and Friday and is also questionable. He has missed back-to-back games after returning for two contests last month.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) didn't practice all week and is doubtful. He went down after six plays in Cleveland and the young defensive linemen, including Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr., stepped in well for him.

The Ravens have said slowing the Packers' running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is paramount to winning and it would be tougher without Campbell.

Cornerback Chris Westry (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday and is questionable to play. The Ravens' already banged-up cornerbacks unit needs him on the field.

Starting safety Chuck Clark, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, could still play in Sunday's game if he produces a pair of negative tests by Saturday. If not, he'll be forced to sit and the Ravens will need to find a new starter and on-field communicator.

The Packers also have offensive line issues, as they ruled out starting left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and starting right tackle Billy Turner (knee). Starting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is questionable and fellow wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is doubtful. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore Ravens
Table - Injury report
Player Injury Game status
Nick Boyle
Nick Boyle
Knee Questionable
Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell
Thigh Doubtful
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson
Ankle Questionable
Patrick Mekari
Patrick Mekari
Hand Questionable
Tyre Phillips
Illness Questionable
Ben Powers
Ben Powers
Foot Out
Patrick Ricard
Patrick Ricard
Back/Knee Questionable
Alejandro Villanueva
Alejandro Villanueva
Knee Questionable
Chris Westry
Chris Westry
Knee Questionable

