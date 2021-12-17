Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Friday, Still 'Has a Chance'

Lamar Jackson did not practice Friday, casting more doubt on the possibility that he will suit up to face the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson has not practiced at all this week, with just Saturday's walk-through remaining before Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, the Ravens still aren't ruling Jackson out.

"I'd say he has a chance," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "It's just one of those things where it's an ankle sprain where if he starts feeling good … We'll check him out pregame and he's in all the preparations and all that. We'll see where we're at.

"But, if not, we've got Tyler and he'll be ready to go also."

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that the decision on whether Jackson plays "could go down to the wire."

Harbaugh said Jackson's ankle has improved over the course of the week.