Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Raiders

Injuries have been a recent theme for the Ravens, and one of their veteran defensive linemen will not play Week 1.

Derek Wolfe (back/hip) is out for the season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after not practicing all week. Wolfe's last practice was Aug. 23, after suffering his injury in a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. His absence could mean more reps for second-year defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who has been one of the Ravens' best players since training camp began. Broderick Washington could also see increased action in the defensive line rotation alongside starters Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable after being a limited participant in Saturday's practice. The Ravens would love to have Smith available to help defend Raiders Pro Bowl safety Darren Waller, but Smith just returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle Aug. 6.

Rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) is also questionable, but he was a full participant in Saturday's practice. Campbell and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley were given rest days Saturday and did not practice.