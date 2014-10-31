Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Daniels Expected To Be Game-Time Decision

Tight end Owen Daniels could get back on the field Sunday after missing last week's game following minor knee surgery.

The Ravens hoped that Daniels might only miss one game because of the procedure, and he is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

"It will probably be game-time with Owen, realistically, coming off knee surgery," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

Daniels sat out Thursday's practice, but was a limited participant Wednesday and Friday.

Getting the veteran pass catcher back in the lineup would be significant for the offense. He's second on the team with 27 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

He's also a red-zone threat who caught a pair of touchdowns in the first meeting against the Steelers in Week 2.

Canty Could Return

Defensive end Chris Canty has missed the last four games after having surgery to clean up an infection in his wrist.

The veteran defender returned to practice this week and is officially listed as questionable after being a full participant in all three days of practice.

"Overall I feel good. I feel healthy," Canty said. "I think the coaches think I'm coming along nicely, and we'll see where I'm at. They'll evaluate things and hopefully I'll have an opportunity to help this team come Sunday."

The infection was a nervous time for Canty, who had to undergo a series of tests and a stint in the hospital.

"The biggest thing is making sure that the infection is out of my blood stream and out of the area," Canty said. "The doctors did a great job with that, and I'm excited that part is behind me because that's a serious deal."

While Canty was out, third-year lineman DeAngelo Tyson stepped into a starting role. Rookie Timmy Jernigan and recently acquired lineman Lawrence Guy also helped fill the void.

The Ravens like to use a heavy rotation along the defensive front, and Canty's return would help allow players to stay fresh for Sunday's physical rivalry game.

Suggs, Yanda Both Practice Fully

Veterans Terrell Suggs (neck) and Marshal Yanda (knee) both missed practice time this week, but they don't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game.

They both practiced as full participants Friday. Suggs is listed as probable and Yanda is questionable.

"[Suggs] looks fine," Harbaugh said. "Yanda practiced today. We'll see how the knee reacts, but he's a tough guy."

Suggs played all of last week's game against the Bengals, and Yanda was also able to finish the game after briefly leaving to have his knee examined.

Other key players listed on the injury report are running back Justin Forsett (ankle) and Webb (non-injury related). They are both probable.

Smith, Campanaro Both Out

Cornerback Jimmy Smith and wide receiver Michael Campanaro have both been ruled out this week.

Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Smith would miss a "few weeks" after injuring his foot against the Bengals. Campanaro's injury also forced him out of last week's game, and the rookie receiver didn't practice at all this week.

The Ravens have just three healthy cornerbacks available in Lardarius Webb, Chykie Brown and Dominique Franks. To make up for the loss on the back end of the defense, the Ravens could also use one of their seven safeties to fill in at cornerback if needed.

"Guys are going to step up," Harbaugh said. "We've had injuries all year in different positions, and you just have to step up. It's not something we talk about. We don't make a big deal about it. It's not a point of emphasis for us. It's just we're the team; it's the Ravens' team, and whoever is a part of it goes out there and plays and does their best."

Steelers Rule Out CB Ike Taylor

Torrey Smith won't have to worry about any trash talk from veteran cornerback Ike Taylor this week.

The Steelers ruled Taylor out of Sunday's game as he continues to recover from a broken forearm. There was speculation that Taylor could return after being limited in practice, but the Steelers decided to hold him back and give him more time to recover.

The only other Steelers player ruled out is reserve safety Ross Ventrone (safety).

Pittsburgh listed nine players as probable, including linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (concussion) and safety Troy Polamalu (NIR).

