Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers 

Nov 28, 2020 at 06:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112820_WPWN

The Ravens again did not practice Saturday, but they released their final injury report of the week.

Six players are questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers: outside linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle), tight ends Mark Andrews (thigh) and Luke Willson (illness), defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle/back), and guard Tyre Phillips (ankle).

Both Judon and Andrews have played every game this season and they would be greatly missed if they can't go in Pittsburgh. Andrews leads the team in touchdown catches (six) and receiving yards (454) while Judon is tied with Calais Campbell for the team lead in sacks with four. Both were newcomers to the injury report this week.

The defensive line faces uncertainty with Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Jihad Ward and Broderick Washington among the 18 Ravens placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list this week. Wolfe has been one of Baltimore's most consistent defensive linemen, and two of his best games have come during the past two weeks against the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans respectively.

Smith has dealt with back and ankle issues this season but he has missed just one game and is having one of his best years.

Phillips has missed the last three games and Baltimore would be boosted by his return, especially with offensive linemen Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura, D.J. Fluker and Will Holden on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

For the Steelers, backup running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) is out, while starting cornerback Joe Haden (knee) is questionable. Lead running back James Conner will not play after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

On Friday the Steelers placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related Content

news

Six Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington, Will Holden, Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Dez Bryant Signed to Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant has officially earned his place on the 53-man roster. Veteran defensive back Pierre Desir has been added to the practice squad.
news

Ravens-Steelers Game Moved to Tuesday Night

Should the Ravens-Steelers game be played on Tuesday, the Ravens-Cowboys game in Week 13 will be moved to Monday, Dec. 7.
news

Lamar Jackson, Three Other Ravens Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baltimore has now had 12 players land on the Reserve/COVID-19 this week, including the reigning MVP.
news

Ravens Offensive Line Faces More Changes and Challenges

With Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens will have to determine a new starting center.
news

Late for Work 11/27 Main Culprit for Ravens' Offensive Dip Is ... (Not Who You Think)

Mike Tirico says coaching continuity adds fuel to the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. Bradley Bozeman's wife keeps it real with him after tough games.
news

Ravens Place Jihad Ward on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Reach 10 Players

Baltimore has added a third defensive lineman to the COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's Steelers game.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Here's the information for how to tune into the Week 12 nationally-televised game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Late for Work 11/26: Steelers Players Upset With NFL's Decision to Postpone Game

Thankful for the life lessons Mo Gaba taught us. Signing Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey to contract extensions is another reason for Ravens fans to be thankful. Gus Edwards 'has the goods to get it done' against the Steelers.
news

How the Ravens Gave Back This Thanksgiving Season

Current and former Ravens have found ways to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Ravens Claim Offensive Tackle Jake Rodgers Off Waivers

Jake Rodgers, a veteran offensive tackle, was a member of the Ravens practice squad in 2018.

Advertising