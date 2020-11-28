Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers 

The Ravens again did not practice Saturday, but they released their final injury report of the week.

Six players are questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers: outside linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle), tight ends Mark Andrews (thigh) and Luke Willson (illness), defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle/back), and guard Tyre Phillips (ankle).

Both Judon and Andrews have played every game this season and they would be greatly missed if they can't go in Pittsburgh. Andrews leads the team in touchdown catches (six) and receiving yards (454) while Judon is tied with Calais Campbell for the team lead in sacks with four. Both were newcomers to the injury report this week.

The defensive line faces uncertainty with Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Jihad Ward and Broderick Washington among the 18 Ravens placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list this week. Wolfe has been one of Baltimore's most consistent defensive linemen, and two of his best games have come during the past two weeks against the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans respectively.

Smith has dealt with back and ankle issues this season but he has missed just one game and is having one of his best years.

Phillips has missed the last three games and Baltimore would be boosted by his return, especially with offensive linemen Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura, D.J. Fluker and Will Holden on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

For the Steelers, backup running back Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) is out, while starting cornerback Joe Haden (knee) is questionable. Lead running back James Conner will not play after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.