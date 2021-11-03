Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Derek Wolfe, Sammy Watkins Not Practicing

The Ravens still have some key players missing from the practice field after their bye.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back) was not spotted by reporters at the start of practice, but he's not on in the injury report because he's still on injured reserve.

Watkins and Murray haven't practiced since their injuries against the Colts and Chargers, respectively. Wolfe was back on the field last week before the players were released for a few days off, however.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) was again on the practice field and a full participant after returning on Oct. 20, a good sign that he may be ready to play Sunday against the Vikings.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the four players "all have a chance" to suit up against the Vikings, but that it's still up in the air.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) has not returned to the practice field following his injury against the Bengals and guard Ben Cleveland is still on injured reserve, although he is expected to return at some point in the coming weeks.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (illness) also sat out.