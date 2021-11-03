Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Derek Wolfe, Sammy Watkins Not Practicing

Nov 03, 2021 at 05:05 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110321-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: WR Sammy Watkins; Right: TE Nick Boyle

The Ravens still have some key players missing from the practice field after their bye.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back) was not spotted by reporters at the start of practice, but he's not on in the injury report because he's still on injured reserve.

Watkins and Murray haven't practiced since their injuries against the Colts and Chargers, respectively. Wolfe was back on the field last week before the players were released for a few days off, however.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) was again on the practice field and a full participant after returning on Oct. 20, a good sign that he may be ready to play Sunday against the Vikings.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the four players "all have a chance" to suit up against the Vikings, but that it's still up in the air.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) has not returned to the practice field following his injury against the Bengals and guard Ben Cleveland is still on injured reserve, although he is expected to return at some point in the coming weeks.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (illness) also sat out.

For the Vikings, linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) did not practice. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) was limited.

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Seek A Bounce Back Performance

Coming off a difficult defensive game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens look to rebound against the Vikings' explosive receivers and Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who has had their number.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Feels Refreshed, Excited About Offensive Potential

Kevin Zeitler confident Ravens will run the ball better as the weather turns cold. Mailk Harrison is on short-term IR after being struck by bullet. John Harbaugh sends team a message on Henry Ruggs III.
news

Legendary Baltimore Colt and Ravens Broadcaster Tom Matte Passes Away

Tom Matte played running back for the Colts from 1961-1972 and was an analyst on the Ravens' radio broadcasts from 1996-2005.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

Lamar Jackson showed off photos of his daughter, Milan, dressed up as Pebbles from 'The Flintstones' for Halloween.
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Post-Bye X-Factor?

What's the status of the injured players returning after the bye? Did the Ravens improve their tackling over the bye? How should we feel about Matthew Judon?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Inch Up After Bye

The AFC North-leading Ravens are consistently in the top 10. See how high they are in one power ranking.
news

Late for Work 11/3: Ravens Named a Trade Deadline Loser, But Were They Really?

Willie McGinest says the Ravens are a 'sneaky, dangerous team.' Stats that have defined the Ravens' season. Odafe Oweh makes The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie Team.
news

Ravens Activate Chris Westry to Return to Practice

Baltimore could get cornerback Chris Westry back on the field in the coming weeks.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Must Get More From Their Rushing Game

So far in 2021, the quality of the opposing rushing defense says a lot about how the Ravens' games unfold.
news

Late for Work 11/2: Phillip Lindsay, Kyle Fuller, Hayden Hurst Among Players Listed As Potential Trade Targets

With Derrick Henry out indefinitely, would the Titans have interest in trading for Ty'Son Williams? Marlon Humphrey's return to outside cornerback hasn't gone as well as expected thus far. The Ravens are ranked as one of the AFC's three top contenders.
news

News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Top Vikings pass rusher is out for the rest of the year. The Ravens have been game-planning for the Vikings and Dolphins for some time. Plenty of self-scouting was done during the bye week. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could possibly play in December.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising