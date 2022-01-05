Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Not at Practice to Start Steelers Week

Lamar Jackson is not on the field at the start of Steelers Week practice Wednesday, casting doubt on whether he'll play in the regular-season finale.

Jackson hasn't played since suffering his ankle injury on Dec. 12. He practiced last Wednesday, but had a clear limp and didn't go back out the rest of the week.

Jackson has missed three straight games (the first injury absences of his career) at a time when Baltimore needed to muster just one more win to get into the playoffs.

Now it might be too late even if he were to return considering the Ravens have very slim chances of getting a playoff spot even if they beat the Steelers in the finale.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he did not have an update on Jackson's availability.

"We're trying to get ready to play the game," Harbaugh said. "It's really not something I want to put a lot of information out there about anyway. That's where we're at with it."

Cornerback Anthony Averett is still not back on the field after suffering his ribs/chest injury in Cincinnati. The Ravens' cornerbacks unit has been short-handed all year, and that may not change in the finale.

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) was also out of practice again. Oweh did not practice at all last week before missing his first game of the season.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) also did not practice. Justin Houston, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Kevin Zeitler were given rest days.

After missing Sunday's game against the Rams because of what he described as food poisoning, center Bradley Bozeman was a full participant Wednesday. Tyler Huntley is listed as having an illness but was also a full participant. Guard Ben Powers (foot) returned to practice for the first time in weeks on a limited basis.

The Steelers have offensive line issues with starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) and starting guard Trai Turner (knee) out of practice and starting center Kendrick Green (calf) limited. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) was limited.

Starting defensive back Terrell Edmunds (groin) was limited and starting cornerback Joe Haden was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

