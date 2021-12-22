Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

Dec 22, 2021 at 05:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122221-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson (ankle) was still not back on the practice field Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for their key AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson has not practiced since suffering his ankle injury in Cleveland 10 days ago. He missed the first game of his career due to injury during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played well in defeat (four touchdowns) and seemed to benefit from last week's full week of preparation.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn't have any updates on Jackson's ankle, and that the team is in "wait and see" mode for injured players this week. Jackson's close friend, wide receiver Marquise Brown, said he hasn't really talked to Jackson since Sunday's game.

"I'm hopeful for him, and I know he's doing everything he can to get back and play for us," Brown said.

The return of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) to practice on a limited basis Wednesday was good news for Baltimore after he missed the Packers game. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is one of 11 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so it would be a boost up front if Campbell returns to the lineup.

The Ravens still have injury issues on the offensive line, but right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), who has missed the past two games, practiced on a limited basis.

Left guard Ben Powers (toe) and guard/tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) also did not practice. Phillips left Sunday's game in the first quarter, and David Sharpe, who replaced Phillips, is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If Mekari, Phillips, and Sharpe are not available, the Ravens would need to find another starting right tackle.

Veteran cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) did not practice, nor did wide receiver/return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle), who was injured against the Packers.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), who did not play against the Packers, was limited Wednesday, as was tight end Nick Boyle (knee). Nose tackle Brandon Williams was given a vet day.

For the Bengals, star running back Joe Mixon (ankle) was a full participant after tweaking his ankle during Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos. Mixon is a major cog in Cincinnati's attack, second in the NFL in rushing (1,094 yards) and he's also a capable pass catcher (29 catches, 204 yards, two touchdowns).

Starting Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader (knee), defensive end Khalid Kareem (concussion), tight end Drew Sample (foot) and linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) didn't practice. Starting right guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (toe) were limited.

