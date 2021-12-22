Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

The return of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) to practice on a limited basis Wednesday was good news for Baltimore after he missed the Packers game. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is one of 11 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so it would be a boost up front if Campbell returns to the lineup.

The Ravens still have injury issues on the offensive line, but right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), who has missed the past two games, practiced on a limited basis.

Left guard Ben Powers (toe) and guard/tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) also did not practice. Phillips left Sunday's game in the first quarter, and David Sharpe, who replaced Phillips, is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If Mekari, Phillips, and Sharpe are not available, the Ravens would need to find another starting right tackle.

Veteran cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) did not practice, nor did wide receiver/return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle), who was injured against the Packers.