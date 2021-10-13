Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Sammy Watkins Sidelined 

Sammy Watkins Dealing With Hamstring Injury

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins was not on the practice field after leaving Monday night's victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury.

Watkins caught two passes for 35 yards in the first half and has been Lamar Jackson's third-leading target with 18 catches for 292 yards. Watkins has not missed any games this season, but he missed at least six games in three of his last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Ravens this year.

Head Coach John Harbaugh did not offer a specific timetable for Watkins' return.

"We'll just see how long it takes for him to get back," Harbaugh said.

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman has begun his third week of practice and could be activated for Sunday's game. Bateman has been on injured reserve following groin surgery.

Starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad), who has missed the last two games, was a limited participant Wednesday, as was backup safety Geno Stone (thigh). Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) was also a limited participant, but he has never missed a game during his career and played Monday night after being listed as questionable.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) did not return to practice and he has missed four straight games. The offensive line suffered another injury Monday when Ben Cleveland (knee) was carted off the field and placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

"That's a short-term IR, a three-week IR at this point," Harbaugh said.

Veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was given Wednesday off.

Two Starters Miss Chargers Practice

Two starters for the Chargers did not participate in their Wednesday practice – wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest).

Williams leads the Chargers in receiving yards (471) and is coming off a huge Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns – eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.