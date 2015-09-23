Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals 9/23

The tough loss in Oakland Sunday didn't appear to take a major toll on the Ravens from a physical standpoint. Baltimore was mostly healthy as the team took the field Wednesday to begin installing the game plan for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
The most notable absence was defensive end Chris Canty, who was out with a calf injury. Canty was hobbled against the Raiders and only played 16 snaps in the contest.
He's hoping the calf issue doesn't keep him out of Sunday's matchup.
"I'm optimistic," Canty said. "I can't make any promises. The coaches and the medical staff would probably be able to tell you more, but I'm optimistic about the opportunity to be out there and we'll just see what happens."
The Ravens will likely play it safe with Canty, an 11-year veteran. The starting defensive end has proven in the past the ability to play even if he doesn't practice during the week, and the Ravens won't rush him back to the practice field.
If Canty's injury lingers, the Ravens have Lawrence Guy and Kapron Lewis-Moore behind him on the depth chart.
Monroe, Taliaferro Miss Practice
Starting left tackle Eugene Monroe continues to miss practice with a concussion he suffered in the season opener. Monroe has not practiced since getting hurt against Denver, and Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on his status.
With Monroe out, second-year player James Hurst will continue to start at left tackle.
Second-year running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) was also sidelined Wednesday. Taliaferro missed the opener with a knee injury but made his debut last weekend. It's unclear if the Ravens just gave him additional time to recover from his first game action of the season.
Melvin No Longer Listed
The Ravens secondary is at full-strength.
After missing the first two games with a thigh issue, cornerback Rashaan Melvin is no longer listed on the injury report, which means he's a full participant. With Melvin and recently acquired cornerback Will Davis on the practice field, the Ravens now have six cornerbacks ready to go on their 53-man roster.
Getting Melvin healthy is a good sign for a secondary that struggled last week against the Raiders. Melvin was pushing for playing time before getting hurt, and he could once again find himself in the lineup if he picks up where he left off in the preseason.
Perriman Still Out
Rookie receiver Breshad Perriman continues to miss practice.
Despite running on the field during pre-game warmups in Oakland, Perriman has still yet to take the practice field since July.
Harbaugh told the media Monday he's received no update that Perriman's increased pre-game activity is a sign that he's close to returning.
Green, Whitworth Sit For Bengals
The Bengals had some big names absent from Wednesday's practice.
Wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (back) both did not participate. Neither player left last week's game with injuries, so the Bengals might just be giving the veterans some time to rest during the week.
Defensive tackles Marcus Hardison (knee) and Pat Sims (hip) were also held out of practice. Starting safety Reggie Nelson (groin) was a limited participant for the Bengals.