Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals 9/23

Starting left tackle Eugene Monroe continues to miss practice with a concussion he suffered in the season opener. Monroe has not practiced since getting hurt against Denver, and Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on his status.

With Monroe out, second-year player James Hurst will continue to start at left tackle.

Second-year running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) was also sidelined Wednesday. Taliaferro missed the opener with a knee injury but made his debut last weekend. It's unclear if the Ravens just gave him additional time to recover from his first game action of the season.

Melvin No Longer Listed

The Ravens secondary is at full-strength.

After missing the first two games with a thigh issue, cornerback Rashaan Melvin is no longer listed on the injury report, which means he's a full participant. With Melvin and recently acquired cornerback Will Davis on the practice field, the Ravens now have six cornerbacks ready to go on their 53-man roster.

Getting Melvin healthy is a good sign for a secondary that struggled last week against the Raiders. Melvin was pushing for playing time before getting hurt, and he could once again find himself in the lineup if he picks up where he left off in the preseason.

Perriman Still Out

Rookie receiver Breshad Perriman continues to miss practice.

Despite running on the field during pre-game warmups in Oakland, Perriman has still yet to take the practice field since July.

Harbaugh told the media Monday he's received no update that Perriman's increased pre-game activity is a sign that he's close to returning.

Green, Whitworth Sit For Bengals

The Bengals had some big names absent from Wednesday's practice.

Wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (back) both did not participate. Neither player left last week's game with injuries, so the Bengals might just be giving the veterans some time to rest during the week.