Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals: Latavius Murray Is Day-to-Day

Oct 20, 2021 at 05:41 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102021-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Latavius Murray

The Ravens (5-1) have a few players looking to get healthier as they prepare for an AFC North showdown Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2).

Latavius Murray (ankle) did not practice after leaving Sunday's game early. Murray leads Baltimore's running backs in yards (212) and attempts (59) as part of a deep rotation that also includes Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman and Ty'Son Williams.

"He has an ankle sprain," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Murray. "So, we're just going to have to monitor that day-to-day and see where we're at."

Starting center Bradley Bozeman (back) did not practice after being injured during Sunday's third quarter.

"[It's] day-to-day, I would say," Harbaugh said. "It's not serious; not long-term serious at all."

Sammy Watkins (thigh), who did not play Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, did not practice Wednesday. Watkins is Baltimore's third-leading receiver (18 catches, 292 yards) and he leads the team in yards per catch (16.2). It remains to be seen if Watkins will be in the lineup Sunday, with the Ravens having a bye in Week 8.

Backup center Trystan Colon played 26 snaps Sunday in place of Bozeman, who has started 38 straight regular seasons games at either left guard or center.

Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and nickel cornerback Tavon Young (knee) also missed Wednesday's practice. Villanueva has missed practice time the past two weeks, but he has not missed a game during his NFL career.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) was a limited participant, while outside linebacker Justin Houston and veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith were given rest days.

For the Bengals, starting center Trey Hopkins (knee) did not practice, nor did cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) or defensive tackle Josh Tupous (knee). Five Bengals were limited participants – starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson (shoulder), long snapper Clark Harris (knee), safety Ricardo Allen (ankle), running back Chuck Evans (hamstring) and guard Carmen Jackson (rest).

Quarterback Joe Burrow (throat) and wide receiver Mike Thomas (ankle) were full participants.

