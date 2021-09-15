Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Sep 15, 2021 at 06:23 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091521-Whose-Practicing
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: CB Chris Westry; Right: WR Marquise Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs had all 53 players on their active roster practice Wednesday. The Ravens, meanwhile, were without three starters and a top reserve cornerback.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Chris Westry (knee) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) did not practice during Wednesday's lighter session.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) were all limited.

Practice was moved to later in the day than usual to give the players more time off their feet following their physical Monday Night Football opener in Las Vegas. The Ravens, who have a league-high 13 players on injured reserve, are coming off short rest and played extra snaps with overtime in Vegas. Recovery is particularly important after Week 1 because it's the first time playing a full game for most players.

Brown played throughout the loss in Vegas without any apparent injury, making six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Stanley played every snap and may just be getting extra rest after his first game since last year's season-ending ankle injury.

Westry didn't suffer any injury that was announced Monday night. He played 33 (39 percent) of the defensive snaps and performed well. If he has to miss time, the Ravens' cornerback unit, which is already without Marcus Peters, would have its depth further tested before going against the high-powered Chiefs offense.

Wolfe has been sidelined for weeks with a lingering back issue stemming from the joint practices in Carolina.

In other injury news, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tyre Phillips, who left on a cart with a knee injury, is considered to be on short-term injured reserve. He's expected to return after missing a minimum of three games.

The Chiefs only had two players limited in practice: offensive lineman Austin Blythe (abdomen) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (glute).

